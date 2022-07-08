Fans Criticize Jenelle Evans for Putting Medical Procedures on the ‘Back Burner’

Fans laid into Jenelle Evans on July 7 after she wrote that she was putting an MRI “on the back burner for now.”

For months, Evans has written about her medical struggles on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, but when this particular fan asked how she’s doing these days, Evans suggested that her health matters were urgent at this time, at least.

Evans’ cyst was first referenced on June 8, when she informed fans for the first time that she would be getting an MRI. On her Instagram Stories, Evans explained to her followers: “Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can either get bigger, longer, and could paralyze you. I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now. If I got paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying, then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get an emergency surgery.”

Fans appeared to be confused and even suggested they were not sure whether to believe the former reality star in regards to her health moving forward.

In a Reddit thread titled, “Putting her cyst on the back burner for now, so she can focus on this AirBnB drama!”, one person wrote, “Funny how she can choose when her supposed medical issues affect her.”

Another sarcastically chimed in, “Just put that potential cancerous issue on the back burner, dude, you got roller coasters to ride!”

The last added, “Putting my crippling pain and potential paralysis on the back burner! Lol how could anybody take this chick seriously.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Rides the Alpine Coaster

On a July 2 TikTok, Evans filmed herself riding the Alpine Coaster. According to the company’s website, the ride, which looks similar to a roller-coaster, is a two-person cart that flies down the mountain at speeds up to 27 MPH and includes three 360-degree loops.

In since-deleted comments on the TikTok, according to The Sun, one person wrote, “Oh my God. What about her neck? She’s going to become paralyzed.”

Another added, “How are the neck problems going for you, Jenelle? You okay? Just asking.”

And another wrote, per The Sun, “Well if the man made slip n slide on the side of a cliff didn’t stop her I’m sure she would still ride roller coasters. Never mind all the warnings and recommendations for who shouldn’t be riding.”

Evans’ Health Struggles

In an earlier TikTok, posted on March 26, Evans appeared to be struggling to breathe. At one point she said, “Omg my chest hurts.”

The text later read, “Tried to relax and rest since this began.”

Later on, Evans posted from a hospital bed. She wrote, “Hospitalized for extreme chest pain and difficulty breathing.”

She added that she had undergone tests to see if she had Myasthenia Gravis. She wrote, “had 2 EKGs, they stuck me 4 times for blood, stuck me 2 more for IVs, chest x-ray, CT scan.”

Myasthenia Gravis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

Evans has not since updated fans on the status of her health.