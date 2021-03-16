Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Over DWI

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith, the ex-boyfriend of former MTV star Jenelle Evans, is wanted by police after he failed to show up to a court hearing in North Carolina, TMZ wrote in an exclusive report on March 15. Nathan was slated to appear in front of a judge stemming from his October 2019 arrest for Driving While Impaired. The former MTV personality handcuffed outside of a grocery store in Cary, North Carolina, and detained.

Nathan, 33, defended himself against the claims, saying he wasn’t even in his car when the fire department showed up. According to the Teen Mom 2 alum, his keys were locked inside his vehicle and he was getting ready to meet up with his friends when police arrested him “five minutes” into his walk, TMZ wrote.

The fire department said they were answering a call about a man who was sleeping in his car and notified police when they determined there wasn’t anything medically wrong with the former reality star.

“He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter,” Sergeant Mike Ring of the Cary Police Department told Radar Online at the time. “His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment.”

“He was impaired,” the officer continued. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car. No drugs were found at the scene.”

Nathan refused to take a breathalyzer test and failed various field sobriety tests, Ring told Radar Online.

Nathan is the father of 6-year-old son Kaiser, who he shares with fellow Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle. The former couple met on Tinder in 2013 and Jenelle became pregnant with Kaiser shortly after. They were briefly engaged before they ultimately split in 2015.

Before Jenelle was fired from the series in 2019, Nathan would occasionally appear on the show with his ex. Nathan is also a father to 9-year-old daughter Emery from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Allison Stevens.

Nathan Denied Driving While Impaired

Nathan argued he should have been arrested for public intoxication, not DWI.

“They arrested me for DUI and I was like, ‘How are you arresting me for DUI if I’m not even behind a vehicle, operating a vehicle…and my vehicle isn’t even turned on?’” the father-of-one told TMZ, as cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “They said, ‘Well we have witnesses saying you were sleeping behind your wheel with your vehicle turned on.’ And I said, ‘Obviously not, because I can’t even get in my vehicle.'”

Nathan argued that the field tests they gave him were biased. “They gave me a sobriety test,” he said. “I think they were highly subjective to whether I was passing or failing those sobriety tests.”

Nathan Was Roasted For Saying Kaiser Loves Hooters

Nathan was absent from social media on March 15, 2021, after TMZ broke the news that a warrant was issued for his arrest. Days earlier, however, Nathan was roasted by some netizens after Nathan shared a picture of Kaiser at Hooters with a staff member.

“Ummm… Kaiser said this was his favorite restaurant. I wonder why,” Nathan wrote, adding a hashtag that said, “Like father, like son.”

A Reddit user named _JennyFlower_ posted a screenshot of Nathan’s story and simply wrote, “Ew.” The post garnered hundreds of responses from netizens who accused the father of “sexualizing” his young son.

In another post days later, Nathan wrote he was feeling himself. “I don’t think I’m good-looking by any means but there are days I feel pretty decent about myself,” the father-of-two said.

