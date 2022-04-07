Jenelle Evans Calls ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing a Blessing

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans recently shot back at fans who claimed her husband, David Eason, ruined her life.

According to Us Weekly, Evans, 30, was fired from the MTV franchise in May 2019 after Eason, 32, shot and killed her family dog. MTV cut ties with Eason prior to the 2019 incident after he shared homophobic remarks online, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

Many “Teen Mom” fans blame Eason for Evans’ departure, but Evans doesn’t see it that way. She recently defended her husband on TikTok and denied claims that Eason has stopped her from securing work opportunities.

“He’s not ruining anything,” she wrote in a TikTok comment. “I still have brand deals. I still pay my bills regardless because it’s not me saying these things…Y’all just assume I don’t get work when in reality I have doing just fine.”

In another comment, she wrote, “Idk why every single TikTok I post ‘has to do with my spouse.’ I am doing just fine, and he hasn’t ‘destroyed’ my life at all. I am actually HAPPY.”

She went on to say being fired from MTV was a “a blessing in disguise.”

Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update

Jenelle Evans was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia in March 2022 after suffering from mystery symptoms for years.

The mother-of-three has been open about her condition on social media, frequently sharing health updates with her followers.

On March 31, Evans posted another update about her health on her website.

“Lately, I’ve been taking time out for myself to focus on my health,” she wrote in the post. “As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis.”

The MTV star went on to say that the constant testing has left her both physically and mentally drained.

Jenelle Evans ‘Misses’ Teen Mom

Evans may have recently referred to her MTV firing as a “blessing in disguise,” but she didn’t always feel that way.

In a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly, the North Carolina native admitted she missed the show.

“It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you,” she told the publication. “You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

Since 2019, Evans has continued sharing her life with fans. She regularly posts videos on YouTube and TikTok.

She told Us Weekly in 2019 that her YouTube channel allowed her to tell fans her side of the story.

“I decided to [share my story on YouTube] because I knew there was a big gap in between when we stopped filming up until now,” she said. ““A lot of people question what happened, so I just wanted people to know the truth.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

