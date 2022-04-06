‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Learns ‘Unforgivable” Information About Vee Rivera

On the April 5 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Kailyn Lowry discovered a surprising truth about her friend and “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host, Vee Rivera.

Kail unveiled what happened during a Facetime call with her co-star Leah Messer. Apparently, Kail got into an argument with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, a few months ago, which resulted in Javi asking her to not talk about him on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Kail told Leah that Javi alluded to Vee being deceitful, which prompted Kail to create a group message with the two of them to get clarity on the situation.

It turns out that Vee was the one who leaked Kail’s pregnancy four years earlier.

“Back four years ago, Vee hit [Javi] up on social media and was like, ‘I’m tired of you looking stupid. Let’s meet up — I’ll tell you everything’,” Kail told Leah. “So they met up in the Target parking lot [at] night, and she told him about me being pregnant with Lux.”

“She didn’t just leak my pregnancy to him,” Kail continued, “She told him, which is a complete lie, that my miscarriage that I had with him may not have been his.”

“I never cheated on him, and that was a planned pregnancy,” Kail shared. “So for her to place doubt in his mind, I just felt like that to me, that part was unforgivable because up until this day, Javi will say, ‘I don’t even know if that baby was mine.’”

Kail called Vee’s miscarriage comment “unforgivable” and revealed she is unsure if the podcast will continue given the situation.

You can watch the FULL clip HERE.

Fans React to Kail & Vee Drama

After Tuesday night’s episode, “Teen Mom” fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the drama-filled episode.

Some fans agreed that Vee’s comments were out of line, while others slammed Kail for her past actions.

“At some point Kail has to take some accountability instead of spinning [the] narrative every time,” one fan tweeted.

“Kail so hurt by what Vee did, but was just as messy with Lauren so stfu,” another user wrote.

Kail & Vee’s Friendship

Kail and Vee have built a friendship over the last few years, but they didn’t start off on the best terms.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kail and Vee met in 2013 when Vee started dating Kail’s ex, Jo Rivera, with whom she shares her eldest son Issac.

When Kail first saw Vee, she was vocal about her dislike stating she looked like “a hood rat.”

The two finally met in person at the “Teen Mom 2” season four reunion and the conversation didn’t go over too well. Kail confronted Vee about smoking a blunt on camera and stated she wouldn’t trust Vee around her son Issac.

The two may have gotten off on the wrong foot, but they eventually worked through their issues. In September 2020, they launched the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” where they talk about parenting, relationships, and more.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Criticize Farrah Abraham’s Parenting Choices