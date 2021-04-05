Jenelle Evans Amuses Netizens With Her Easter Dresses

Fans can say what they want about Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans on Reddit and Instagram, but TikTokers loved her latest post where she tried on Easter dresses. The first outfit bombed with Jenelle and viewers, but her followers got a kick out of the try-on haul.

“So I have two Easter dresses and I need your help,” she told her followers in the video. “This is the first one this and honestly I hate it! Look at it: It’s fricken huge! I mean, I don’t know what target is selling.” She laughed while twirling in the frock, which she was swimming in.

“Here’s outfit No. 2 for Easter,” she said, showing off a new outfit. “I really like it actually. I got it from Ross. It’s really cute. It’s like a blouse. So I guess I didn’t need your help. There’s one more I can try but I really like this one.”

“Just kidding I’m just going to wear this one,” Jenelle added. “It’s really cute. I’m gonna throw on a necklace with it and I’m gonna have some sandals and it’s really loose!”

The video amassed more than 1.1 million views, 116,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments. Most people found the clip amusing and a majority of the responses told her to get rid of the first dress.

Reddit Had a Different Opinion of Jenelle’s First Option

While people are TikTok laughed at Jenelle for the first dress she tried on, Reddit users took the opportunity to take jabs at the former Teen Mom 2 star. The original poster shared a screenshot from Jenelle’s TikTok and then posted it next to the character Homer Simpson in a floral muumuu.

“Homer did it first,” they wrote, tagging the update as a “sh** post.” It garnered more than 500 upvotes from community members, of which there are more than 80,000.

“This is just a really bizarre look,” one person wrote. “She’s starting to match the aesthetic of an off the grid KKK wife. It’s troubling.”

“I keep saying it, but she’s only heading to one destination. An in-patient psyche ward somewhere,” another added. “She’s only one straw away. I feel like any little thing could go wrong that causes a domino effect and she no longer is able to hold this facade together.”

Jenelle Said She’s a Victim of ‘Cancel Culture’

Jenelle was fired from her new project, a podcast called “Girl Sh*t.” According to 90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg — who is also involved in the project — Jenelle was dismissed because of her history with animal abuse. Jenelle, however, said it’s because she has been canceled.

When fans asked why Jenelle was dismissed from “Girl Sh*t,” she told them: “You know the cancel culture shit? That’s basically why.”

Jenelle, 29, was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, fatally shot their pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. She’s lost various endorsements and business opportunities because of the incident, and she’s not sure why people are still talking about two years later.

“It’s pretty s**tty of a person to try to hold something against someone that happened years ago… to ruin their opportunities in life,” Jenelle said on Instagram. “Like, that’s s**tty. That’s really s**tty.

