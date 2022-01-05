Jenelle Evans Concerns Fans With ‘Trauma’ Video

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans sparked concern among her followers after she used the hashtag “trauma” in one of her videos on TikTok. The MTV alum disclosed she was diagnosed with having tumors and cysts in her spine.

Evans, 30, lip-synced to Ariana Grande’s “Fake Smile”:

I read the things they write about me

Hear what they’re saying on the TV, it’s crazy

It’s getting hard for them to shock me

But every now and then

It’s shocking, don’t blame me

I know it’s the life that I chose

But baby, I’m grateful, I want you to know

I’m happy for the love and all of the above

If I’m being honest

I done been through way too much

The North Carolina native said the song was “made” for her.

Evans’ followers rallied behind her in the comment section under the TikTok clip.

“The media always tries to bring you down, it’s pathetic,” one of the most popular comments said. “They always reaching. U have fans who love u and ur amazing, don’t ever forget that.”

“You okay girl?” another person asked.

“I’m sorry for everything your [sic] going threw [sic] with your health big fan and I hope you get help with it all does not sound good,” a third fan wrote.

Evans Has Left Side Weakness From the Cysts & Tumors

The mother-of-three hasn’t been feeling like herself since doctors said they found tumors and cysts. She said the masses have caused weakness in the left side of her body and she’s afraid of becoming paralyzed from them.

She called out a follower who claimed a cyst wasn’t a big deal.

“You know what, you’re so right. It doesn’t cause any issues until you go paralyzed, or you can’t hold your bowels anymore, or um, have left arm weakness like I do,” the “Teen Mom 2” alum said. “Or, you know, get a nerve study done and show left side weakness in your body.”

“Let’s compare who’s worse than who here. This is not a competition,” Evans continued. “Just to clarify: I have cysts and tumors. And, yeah, when a cysts isn’t in your spine, it isn’t an issue. But when it’s in your spine, it is. I mean, just use Google.”

Fans Mocked Evans For Starting 2022 ‘With a Dance’

When Evans isn’t in pain from her tumors and cysts, she likes to post videos of herself dancing to TikTok. Her most recent post, where she shook her derriere for the camera, was not well received by her followers.

Evans said she was “Starting out #2022 with a dance.”

“Looks like your back is fine now wish my cancers would heal this fast so I can enjoy the day with my kids,” said the top comment.

“Whatever you want to think,” Evans shot back. “This was a draft and now I’m having blood circulation tests done to see if my heart is ok.. so yeah guess I’m just fine.”

“That’s good for the back,” another person wrote.

“Staying positive and dancing until I can’t anymore,” Evans answered.

