Kailyn Lowry Dishes About Briana DeJesus’ ‘Hurtful’ Actions

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are at it again. In the midst of their heated lawsuit, Lowry took to her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, to share her latest thoughts on DeJesus.

As fans may recall, Lowry sued DeJesus in June 2021. According to People, Lowry claimed that DeJesus, “a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Lowry responded by saying that DeJesus’ comments are “untrue”. A spokesperson for Lowry subsequently shared, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Received a Treadmill from DeJesus

On December 18, 2021, Lowry took to social media to announce that DeJesus sent her a treadmill, “as a mean body-shaming jab during their nasty feud as their court date approaches,” in the words of The Sun.

On social media, per the outlet, Lowry retaliated by putting the treadmill in the “dog room,” and told her followers, “My dogs will love it.”

On December 20, The Sun reported that Lowry’s lawyer was “demanding” DeJesus apologize for her actions. According to The Sun, the email from Lowry’s lawyer read: “The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight. If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

According to the outlet, Lowry’s attorney Nicole Haff replied by writing, “We are a fairly laid back office and usually, we grant these… This, however, is an unusual case, and your client can ask the court for an adjournment. Ms. Lowry does not consent.”

Lowry Opens up on Her Podcast

In the most recent episode of her podcast, which was recorded just after the reality star was diagnosed with depression, Lowry discussed the lawsuit and drama with DeJesus.

She said, “Touching on the lawsuit stuff… I felt like I handled that the best way. The lawsuit is not petty.”

She continued, “The lawsuit is me silently f***ing defending myself from felonies I did not commit. I’m going to defend myself. At what point do you choose between being a bigger person? I could have been petty right back. I could have said a lot back on social media. But that, to me, was not a thing.”

“So then fast forward to the treadmill… that hurt…that’s hurtful and it’s petty and it’s childish and immature… I’m reacting differently… Thank you so much for the treadmill. I will find use for it. Did it hurt my feelings? Yeah. But at the end of the day, this is something that has to do with you, not me.”

Lowry also briefly spoke about her relationship with ex Chris Lopez, who recently announced that his significant other have just given birth to a son.