Kailyn Lowry’s Former Friend Claims ‘Teen Mom’ Leaked Chelsea Houska Secret

Kailyn Lowry’s former friend, known online as Darcy, aired some of the “Teen Mom” star’s dirty laundry after they had a falling out. It’s not clear what caused the friendship to end, but Darcy said she spoke out after Kail posted some “hurtful” messages online and on one of her podcasts.

In one fiery allegation, Darcy hinted Kail is the one who tipped off The Ashley Reality’s Roundup about Chelsea Houska’s lawsuit.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are being sued for more than $3 million by their former consultant company, Envy Branding LLC. Chelsea and Cole are countersuing, with both sides claiming money made through social media promotions was withheld from them. Envy first filed the lawsuit in April 2020, around the same time Chelsea dipped out from her role on “Teen Mom.” The story didn’t leak until the following year.

Darcy didn’t refer to Chelsea by name, but she talked about her family and leaving the show.

“I think she is fine,” Darcy said about Chelsea. “She is married and she’s got about 10 kids now. I don’t know. I lost count. But she’s not on the show anymore.”

Chelsea has never publicly commented on the lawsuit. It wasn’t immediately clear if she confided in Kail about the legal drama.

Kail & Darcy Fought Over Chelsea’s Lawsuit Being Leaked

Darcy didn’t think it was a coincidence when Kail told her about Chelsea’s lawsuit and then The Ashley’s Reality Roundup had a story about it the following day.

“There was a situation… I remember [Kail] telling me it’s not fair that people come after me and this person is being sued… and no one talks about that,” Darcy said. “We got into it over that. Because the very next day, that information was in the blogs.”

“The very next day that s*** was on it,” Darcy said, referring to The Ashley.

Darcy wielded a variety of accusations against Kail, saying that she was pregnant, sent nude photos to Darcy, and she accused the former “Teen Mom” star of being a liar above all else. Kail has repeatedly told her fans she is not pregnant and speculations about her having another baby were nothing more than fat-shaming.

Heavy reached out to Kail’s rep for comment on the situation, but they are not responding.

Darcy’s allegation, where she hinted Kail leaked to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, was picked up by Jenelle Evans. She claimed Kail and The Ashley have exchanged money and are friends.

“How many times did I tell you guys that @TheAshleysRR and Kail are friends and send stuff to each other on Venmo? That’s how I figured it out Allegedly, Kail has been leaking things to The Ashley for years. Watch out who your friends are,” she tweeted on November 19.

The Ashley denied the assertion.

“Detective Jenelle– no one is sending anyone anything on venmo or whatever else you “figured out” w your detective work. Don’t quit your day job! Oh wait,” they tweeted.

Darcy Said She Signed an NDA For Kail

In June 2021, Kail handed out NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) to her friends and family members. According to Darcy, she was one of those people who signed an NDA.

Darcy agreed with fans who thought the situation was strange. “You’re right. It’s weird. I’m weird. It’s stupid,” she said about signing NDAs.

Darcy claimed she went on Instagram live because she was being called obsessive.

“I did this live because she’s taking shots at me on her podcasts. She’s allowing people to call me an obsessed fan when she knows that’s not what it was,” Darcy said about Kail. “She’s downplaying everything and I think that’s foul.”

Darcy hinted she might not know everything. “Take the things that I say lightly because she lied to me for two years,” she said, referring to the “Teen Mom” star. “She added on to my trauma and this is something I’m going to have to deal with.”