Kailyn Lowry Dishes on Her Boyfriend’s Dynamic With the Other Fathers of Her Children

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her boyfriend, Elijah Scott‘s relationship with the other fathers of her children.

The U.S. Sun reported that Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a fan who inquired how Scott, the father of her three youngest children, behaves around her 14-year-old son, Isaac’s father Jo Rivera, her 10-year-old son, Lincoln’s father, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, the father of her sons, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.

“How does Elijah get along with your exes/co-parents?” inquired the Instagram user.

Lowry responded that Scott has a cordial relationship with Rivera, Marroquin, and Lopez, with limited contact.

“There’s no beef and also no communication. Nobody really crosses paths,” wrote Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott Had Their Twins in Late 2023

Lowry and Scott became parents to twins, Valley and Verse, toward the end of 2023. During a January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry and Scott noted that their youngest children were immediately rushed to the NICU following their delivery. The couple also noted that Valley needed to stay in the NICU after her twin brother was discharged. Lowry explained that Valley struggled with her feedings.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat. Or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues. And when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle,” recalled the mother of seven.

On February 26, Lowry posted a TikTok video, where she stated that “all seven of [her] kids [were] in the same room for the first time.”

“One of the first times having all the kids under one roof,” read the post’s caption.

Several TikTok users shared that they appreciated Lowry’s post in the comments section.

“That looks like a whole lotta love. Kail healing her inner child with all these babies and I love it for her. You look so content!!! 🥰🥰🥰,” wrote a commenter.

“it’s rare to see a big family these days. I think it’s great! you’re all so blessed 🥰,” added another.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Decision to Stop Having Children

Lowry discussed her decision to undergo a tubal ligation following delivering her twins in the February 2 episode of “Barely Famous.” She stated that while she feels content about having seven children, she would have liked to ensure that Valley had a sister. As fans are aware, Lowry is a mother of six sons.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. Because the one thing I would have always wanted if I had a girl was having another one because I was never close to my sister growing up. And I always loved seeing sisters as friends. It’s like the one thing that I’m like, ‘Ugh, I wish I could have given my daughter a sister,'” said Lowry.

The U.S. Sun reported that Scott has also decided to stop having children. On March 4, Lowry took to her Instagram Stories to share that Scott, who is also the father of her 16-month-old son, Rio, opted to have a vasectomy.

“I can’t believe he’s doing this, I can’t believe we’re doing this. We’re both done having kids. That’s crazy, don’t you think that’s crazy. It’s crazy, but good. We’re done, we feel finished,” stated the “Teen Mom” star.