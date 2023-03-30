Briana DeJesus Defends Kailyn Lowry & Jenelle Evans in New Post

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus surprised fans this week when she defended her former co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans on Twitter.

“Yall still treat jenelle/kail so terrible.. I just don’t understand it. They both moved on from the show.. the least yall can do is give them their privacy now. Ppl on the internet will never let u forget. So disturbing,” DeJesus wrote in a Tuesday, March 29 tweet.

DeJesus and her former co-stars, especially Lowry, have had a bumpy relationship for years now, with DeJesus inviting fellow cast members (including Evans) to an “I Won” party after Lowry sued her for defamation in 2021 and the judge dismissed the case, making this new statement by DeJesus a surprise. One fan shared her tweet to a “Teen Mom” discussion page on Reddit, where one user wrote, “This girl has mercilessly bullied Kail for years, is she for real?”

Briana DeJesus ‘Can’t Wait to Be Done’ With ‘Teen Mom’

DeJesus continued to defend her former co-stars in replies to her original tweet, responding to fans who both supported and opposed her views. In one such tweet, DeJesus wrote to a fan to say “I just seen some terrible s*** about the both of them. Which is probably false information and im like wtf… especially when the kids are on social media. I cant wait to be done so I can officially go mia. Its so heartbreaking”.

DeJesus went on to say that this issue of people sending hate to former cast members and their families on line affects more than just Lowry and Evans, adding, “Exactly same thing with Farrah [Abraham] and whoever else is no longer on the show”.

Lowry left “Teen Mom 2” at the end of its 11th season in 2022, not joining the spinoff series “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”. She said her final goodbyes to the franchise during the reunion, where she joined reunion co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab via video call. During her final season DeJesus sent Lowry a treadmill, which Lowry referred to as “fat-shaming” and as “a projection” on DeJesus’s part.

Evans and Abraham were both let go from the series. Evans was fired in 2019 during the ninth season of “Teen Mom 2” after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog, while Abraham was fired in 2017 from the franchise’s flagship series “Teen Mom OG” after the producers learned she had starred in adult videos.

DeJesus also clarified that she is not speaking out in her castmates’ defense “for praise but I am extremely upset about the stuff I read. How dare ppl say stuff about the kids. Leave them all alone”.

Briana DeJesus Shares Her ‘Teen Mom’ ‘End Goal’

Although DeJesus has not made any announcements about ending her time on the “Teen Mom” franchise, she has recently spoken about her “end goal” for her career both on and off the show. In a March 24 Instagram story, DeJesus wrote about how excited and nervous she was to move into her new house with her daughters once it is completed and ready for them. During that story, DeJesus wrote, “Generational wealth is my end goal. Leaving my kids with everything so they don’t have to struggle like we did. I love my kids more than anything!”

DeJesus also added that the road to this goal is not an easy one, and that being on “Teen Mom” has been very taxing for her at times, writing, “I worked so hard, went thru the worst depression, put my life on national tv and did things that took me out of character for this. I suffered [quietly] and kept it pushing bc I knew I had to get to the end goal.”

