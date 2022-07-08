Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Still Has ‘Love’ for an Ex

Kailyn Lowry may be living with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, but on her podcast on July 7, she stated that she still “has love” for her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Speaking to co-host Lindsie Chrisley on “Coffee Convos,” Lowry was in the middle of a discussion about Kim Kardashian’s “love” for her Kanye West, despite the fact that they are no longer together.

“I guess that’s how I feel about Javi [Marroquin],” the 30-year-old said.

“There’s so much love there, as much as I hate him sometimes. I really feel like you have to love someone in order to hate them, does that make sense?”

She added that she doesn’t necessarily have any love for her other baby daddies.

“I feel completely indifferent about Jo [Rivera], and I feel completely indifferent about Chris [Lopez], but for Javi, I do feel like there’s so much love there, but not ‘oh my god, you’re my person, I want to spend the rest of my life with you’ person. Just like love, as in ‘I respect you as my son’s father.'”

She added, “Not that I don’t respect the other dads as my kids’ fathers, but I think because I was married to him.”

Chrisley agreed, chiming in, “That’s what I was gonna say. I think that’s the difference.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Does Lowry Still Have Feelings for Marroquin?

In May, rumors swirled (once again), suggesting that Lowry still had feelings for Marroquin.

On the May 3 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry and Marroquin had lunch during which Lowry shared, “Thinking about where we are today, it’s a prime example of right person wrong time.”

When Marroquin asked if that meant he’s the “right person,” Lowry said, “Yeah. Because we’re fully capable of co-parenting and getting along and doing things and compromising.”

Lowry quickly added, “I’m not saying we need to get back into a relationship. That’s not what I’m saying,” she said.

At that point, Marroquin said, “This is the first time I’m hearing you tell me to my face that I’m the right person, wrong time,” he said. “Would you be open to it? Getting back into a relationship?”

Lowry didn’t answer.

Lowry’s Current Relationship Status

These days, however, there seems to be little hope of the two getting back together, as Lowry has a new boyfriend– a 23-year-old man named Elijah Scott.

According to Us Weekly, Scott works in construction. In a June 21 Instagram Story of Scott, Lowry wrote, “Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings R&B by night.”

It is believed that the two got together in March, and moved in together not long after.

Fans were extremely critical of the decision.

On an online forum, per The Sun, one person wrote, “Kail and ‘Baby Lijie’ have already moved in together…”

Another added, “3 months into dating, and per BMND, Elijah has moved in with Kail. Wtf?!? He moved out of his (brand new) house that he OWNS, and is renting it to a friend. Now he’s living with Kail and the Chaos. Is she stupid or is she dumb?”

The last added, “She’s stupid, dumb, and reckless. And, clearly she doesn’t gaf about the well-being of her kids,” according to The Sun.