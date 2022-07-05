‘Teen Mom’ Fans Criticize Kailyn Lowry After Boyfriend Move-In

Many “Teen Mom” fans are not happy with Kailyn Lowry.

On the latest episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry opened up about her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, 23, living with her.

“This just happened the way it happened… it was like why are we paying two mortgages?” Lowry said.

Scott was previously Lowry’s neighbor, according to The Sun.

Last week, on another installment of her podcast, Lowry shared that Scott had already rented his home out to a friend.

News that Scott had moved in with Lowry was previously confirmed by one of Lowry’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, on his podcast, “P.T.S.D- Pressure Talk with Single Dads”. During an April episode, Lopez shared, “[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them. That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

He continued, “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with.’ [Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Fans Respond to the News

According to The Sun, fans are not happy that Scott has moved in with Lowry’s four children: Isaac, 12; Lincoln, eight; Lux, four; and Creed, one.

On an online forum, per the outlet, one person wrote, “Kail and ‘Baby Lijie’ have already moved in together…”

Another wrote, “3 months into dating, and per BMND, Elijah has moved in with Kail. Wtf?!? He moved out of his (brand new) house that he OWNS, and is renting it to a friend. Now he’s living with Kail and the Chaos. Is she stupid or is she dumb?”

A third weighed in, per The Sun, “This is freaking disgusting and disturbing. How are you going to move a partner into your home after three months. What the f**k?!”

The last wrote, “She’s stupid, dumb, and reckless. And, clearly she doesn’t gaf about the well-being of her kids,” according to The Sun.

Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy Rumors

Critics of Lowry’s parenting style are speaking up amid rumors that the former reality TV star is pregnant.

On the June 28 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry and co-host Vee Rivera discussed the topic of twins.

At one point, Rivera asked, “do you get scared that twins run in [Scott’s] family?”

Lowry replied by stating she’d thought about it “a million times.”

“Like, I’ve played [it] a million times, like having twins for the first time, you don’t know any different,” she said.

She continued, “If I was to get pregnant with twins and have them and four children, I would be sending Elijah back to his own home on the acreage, taking one of the kids with him.”

Kids are not out of the question.

In August 2021, Lowry was asked via Instagram, per Us Weekly, if she would consider having children again. She replied, “Probably, but we’ll cross that bridge if we get there.”