Kailyn Lowry Shares Being ‘Pregnant Again’ Post

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry shared several cryptic messages on September 17 about “being pregnant” again after she claimed her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, was expecting a baby with another woman. The day before, the MTV personality said her sons were “excited” to have a new sibling.

Lopez, 27, and Lowry have two sons together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. She is also the mother of two older sons: 11-year-old Isaac is from Lowry’s relationship with Jo Rivera and her middle son, 7-year-old Lincoln, is from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Though she previously talked about freezing her eggs, the mother-of-four hinted that she is done having children.

“Secure THE bag and never GET pregnant Again,” one post read.

She then suggested she had been hurt by her ex.

“When the person you loved the hardest did you the dirtiest… it changed you,” the message read.

Lowry, 29, also shared a longer quote about what it means to see a lizard while dreaming. She didn’t provide extra information for context.

“To see a lizard in your dream signifies your primal instincts and reactions toward sex, food, etc., and your anxieties toward these feelings,” the post said. “The lizard may also be representative of a person who you view a cold-blooded, fearful, or thick-skinned.”

“On a more positive note, the lizard also symbolizes emerging creativity, renewal, and revitalization,” the message added. “It may suggest you are well-grounded.”

Earlier, Lowry toasted Lopez on his third child. “Congratulations to Chris and his new family,” she wrote via Instagram stories on September 16. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.” Lowry also added a blue heart, implying the third child might be a boy.

The identity Lopez’s new partner wasn’t immediately known.

Lowry Claimed No One Knows What’s Going on In Her Life

Before she congratulated Lopez on having a third child, Lowry gloated that people don’t know what’s happening in her life by reposting a quote from the Instagram account Third Eye Thirst, which boasts 1.5 million followers.

“My biggest flex is that nobody ever knows what’s really going on in my life. Where I am, who I’m with, what my next move is, unless I make it known,” the message says. “Therefore anything anyone says is just an assumption.” Lowry added, “Happy to be here.”

Lopez seemed to clap back at his ex via Twitter. “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he wrote, according to The Sun.

Before the baby news was leaked by Lowry, Lopez disabled his Instagram account. He has also deleted some of his recent messages on Twitter, except for some retweets.

Fans Suspected Lopez Agreed to Film ‘Teen Mom 2’ Because of the Pregnancy

“Teen Mom” viewers — who said that Lowry was acting petty after she discovered about the pregnancy — suspected Lopez agreed to film with MTV for the new season because he had a baby on the way.

“He’ll have a platform, plus he might have to financially provide for this child,” one person wrote on Reddit. “And he knows it’ll torture Kail for his new baby storyline to be on her show.”

“What if Chris signed up for the show because of this pregnancy?” another Redditor speculated. “He had to know Kail was going to freak out. Maybe he decided to do the show to get his side out there when she starts acting cray.”

