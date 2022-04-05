Kailyn Lowry’s Advice for Dealing With ‘Toxic’ People

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry shared her tips for getting over a “toxic” person during a Q&A via Instagram stories on April 3.

Some of the questions Lowry chose to answer had to do with her personal life. “Would you ever want to get married again?” one person asked, per screenshots obtained by Monsters and Critics.

“I always say it depends on the day y’all ask & today I would say, it would be considered in the right circumstances 🤍” the 30-year-old answered.

Lowry was married to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from September 2012 to July 2017. They have one child together, an 8-year-old son, Lincoln.

After their divorce, Marroquin started to date fellow “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus, sparking a long-lasting feud between Lowry and DeJesus.

Lowry Said ‘Separation & Distance’ Was the Best Way to Move on

Lowry moved on from Marroquin with Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest children, 4-year-old Lux and 20-month-old Creed. The couple has a tumultuous relationship, with Lowry repeatedly calling Lopez a “narcissist.”

One fan inquired about how Lowry coped with a “toxic” person.

“How did you train yourself to get over the person you loved that was a toxic pos?! ❤” they asked.

“Separation & distance,” Lowry answered, according to the screenshots posted by Monsters and Critics. “Time & therapy. Very minimal interactions (only via email). It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do but it’s so worth it. Hang in there. It gets better 😔🤍🤞🏼”

In her deposition, Lowry said one of Lopez’s toxic traits is that he only parents for himself.

“He parents for himself, not for his children,” she said in the deposition, according to the transcript. “He sees his children as objects and pawns and a way to control me.”

“He is very manipulative. He is abusive,” she continued, per the transcript. “He is self-centered and he will do whatever it takes to have his own way.”

She is suing DeJesus for defamation of character.

Lowry Was in a ‘Toxic Cycle’ With Lopez

While talking to her secret boyfriend on her new podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry and beau Malik Montogermy touched on her past relationship with Lopez. The star was still smitten with her son’s father when she started to date Montgomery.

“The worst part of dating you was … the rollercoaster of you still dealing with Chris,” Montgomery said on the March 25 episode of “Barely Famous.” “I didn’t pay attention to the red flags earlier in the relationship because I didn’t care about them … I trusted you.”

“I ignored the fact that you still weren’t over Chris. You were still stuck in that toxic cycle. And it was very very difficult for you to trust a new relationship,” Montgomery continued. “You didn’t know how to go about it. You didn’t really know how to feel about someone appreciating someone the way I do.”

At the beginning of the podcast, Lowry said she didn’t want to talk publicly about her relationship with Montogermy because of how her previous relationships played out in the media.

“So we’re not saying his name on this podcast because I’ve just seen so many relationships fall apart because they’re in the media,“ Lowry said. “I’m a little traumatized.”