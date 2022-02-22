Fans Compliment Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Slim’ Figure After Latest Instagram Post

Kailyn Lowry posted an Instagram on February 21, 2022, that showed her standing between two large bookcases.

She captioned the pic, “I still cannot get over these beauties 🤩 @hillbuilditcreations really nailed it & executed the vision 🤍 custom 9’ for my home office.”

Lowry’s followers, however, seemed to be more focused on her physique rather than the furniture featured in the photo. One person wrote in the comments section, “UM HELLO BODY ODY ODY.” Another wrote, “You are looking slim !!! You go.” A third echoed those sentiments, writing, “KAIL YOU LOOK SO GOOD.”

Lowry didn’t address the comments about her body.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Treadmill Fiasco

According to The Sun, Lowry sued her former co-star, Briana DeJesus, for defamation in June 2021 after she claimed that Lowry “physically beat” her ex, Chris Lopez, and entered his mother’s home.

Lowry later received a treadmill after DeJesus told her she would be sending her a “surprise.” According to The Sun, in an email to DeJesus’ lawyer, Lowry’s attorney wrote, “The surprise was a treadmill. When read with the message, a reasonable reader would view it as your client calling my client overweight.”

The email continued, “If your client wants favors from my client, she should stop antagonizing her and perhaps issue an apology for the very statements she made which is the focus of this lawsuit.”

In his response, DeJesus’ lawyer, Marc Randazza, wrote that his client “in no way intended to upset” Lowry, per The Sun.

Randazza added, “If Ms. Lowry doesn’t want it, I could stand to lose a few pounds myself.”

On February 14, 2022, The Sun reported that DeJesus had hired a new lawyer ahead of the “Teen Mom 2” stars’ March 29, 2022, court date.

Lowry Opened up About Her PCOS Diagnosis

In September 2021, Lowry got candid with fans about weight loss on an Instagram story. She shared, per The Sun, “So for those of you guys who have been following my PCOS journey, I want to give you guys a little update.”

PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, occurs when the “ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts,” according to Hopkins Medicine.

Lowry continued, “Yesterday, I had my annual visit with my GYN, which is obviously TMI for Instagram, but here we are. But I did check my weight compared to my last annual, and I was down 12 lbs.”

One month later, In Touch reported that Lowry had posted yet again on her Instagram story; this time, she chronicled her difficult return to the gym. She said, “[I] went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today… I cried when I started the workout. Literally [ I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

Lowry added that weight loss had been a struggle for her since 2016. She did leave her followers with a supportive message, however, stating, “Sending all the good vibes to everyone who wants to be the best version of themself [and] is struggling getting to the gym or whatever it may be!”