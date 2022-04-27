Leah Messer Answers Burning Questions in New Interview

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer opened up about personal growth and turning 30 in a sit-down interview with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Mobley posted the twenty-minute interview on Instagram alongside the caption, ‘talk THIRTY to me.’ [My one-on-one] interview with my lady [Leah Messer] ❤️✨. This was beyond fun, real, raw, and unfiltered discussion between us as always lol. We may be onto something special! 🤔🎙🕺🏿.”

Messer answered various personal questions in the interview, touching on everything from pregnancy rumors to personal fulfillment.

Leah Messer on Personal Growth

Messer spoke candidly about leaving behind her twenties and entering a new decade in the interview. The MTV star told Mobley that she has grown more confident with age.

“I learned a lot in my twenties…I made a lot of mistakes that I learned a lot from,” she said. “Going into my thirties, I think I have a newfound sense of confidence.”

Messer also shared that she felt pressure to meet specific standards in her twenties but has since learned she doesn’t need to be perfect.

Mobley then asked Messer what advice she would give to her younger self.

“[There are] so many things,” she said. “Like being in the moment, not giving a f*** what anyone else thinks.”

“In my twenties, I felt like I didn’t have enough time,” she continued. “If I didn’t get there by the time I was 30, I wasn’t [going to] get there at all. My life was over, but no, my life is just beginning.”

Mobley asked Messer to describe herself in one word, to which she replied, “I’m confident.”

Leah Messer on Finding Love With Jaylan Mobley

Messer also opened up about finding love with Mobley in the interview. The MTV star shared she wanted to feel accepted in her relationship and thanked Mobley for embracing her imperfections.

“I’m so grateful I found you because you do embrace all those imperfections,” she said. “I [want to] be who I am and [be] accepted for just that…Even though I’m goofy as hell, and I’m annoying as f***. You love me anyway, and I love that.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the happy couple started dating in the fall of 2021. Messer shared the news with her Instagram followers in a September 2021 Instagram post which, showed Mobley kissing her on the cheek.

The two have been going strong ever since and even bought a home together in April 2022.

Leah Messer Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

During the interview, Messer took the opportunity to address the pregnancy rumors circulating online.

The “Teen Mom” star called the pregnancy rumors “clickbait” and stated, “I’m not 30 and pregnant.”

Messer may not be currently expecting a baby, but she told Us Weekly in March 2021 that she hasn’t ruled it out entirely.

“Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen,” she continued.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

