Cheyenne Floyd Shares New Family Photos

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd recently shared new photos of her kids in an April 25 Instagram post. In the pictures, Ryder, 5, and Ace, 11 months old, are seen hanging out by the pool and playing in the ocean during a trip to Hawaii.

“Celebrating my [mom’s] birthday all week but this hotel has a kid poolside and an adult poolside.. guess I won’t see her till we get back home 😂,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag “Hawaii photo dump.”

Fans React to Cheyenne’s Post

Cheyenne’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sweet family photos.

“Absolutely beautiful! You and Ryder are twins💕 literally have the same eyes🥰😻. Beautiful family,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awwwww such a beautiful family 😍,” another user wrote.

“You have some of the cutest kids I have ever freaking seen,” a third user chimed in.

Other fans took the opportunity to wish Cheyenne’s mom a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎈🎊🎂 to your mom. Hope you guys have great fun. Be safe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Happy birthday to your mom🎂🥂🍾,” another fan wrote.

Cheyenne Floyd Hosts a Podcast

When Cheyenne Floyd isn’t filming “Teen Mom,” she’s busy working on her passion projects. In 2020, the mother-of-two launched a podcast called “Think Loud Crew” with the help of her sister, R. Kylelynn Floyd, and her longtime friend, Shanan Cablayan.

Cheyenne announced the news in a November 2020 Instagram post, telling fans they can expect to hear candid conversations about parenting and personal growth.

“I am so excited to share that we have started a podcast! 🎙,” she wrote in the caption. “[Think Loud Crew] has been created as a safe place to talk about parenting, lifestyle, growth, and our WTF moments.”

Since then, the ladies have released over 50 episodes and launched a collection of merchandise.

The “Think Loud Crew” celebrated their 50th episode in an April 18 Instagram post.

To celebrate the milestone, the three women held two large gold balloons, one with the number five and one with the number zero. They also included a message thanking fans for their support.

“Our 50th episode is now LIVE,” they wrote in the caption. “We are so proud of ourselves that we officially have 50 episodes & are continuing to grow. Thank you so much for sticking with us through it all!

