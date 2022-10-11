Fans Worry About Leah Messer’s Breakup Affecting Her Daughters

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer and her former fiance, Jaylan Mobley, split on October 11 two months after they got engaged.

The couple didn’t give a reason as to why they were going their separate ways.

Still, fans weren’t immediately concerned about specifics — they wondered how the breakup would affect Messer’s three daughters, 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and her 9-year-old daughter, Addie.

The chatter quickly bubbled on social media. Sure, there were plenty of people who were sad that Messer’s relationship ended, but a majority of the conversation was centered around the children.

They had been living in the same house as Mobley, 25, after he purchased a home in West Virginia on April 1. It wasn’t exactly without scandal once In Touch Weekly uncovered that Messer, 30, had sold her home and Mobley didn’t include her on the deed to the new home.

“I feel so bad for her daughters though, they must have such whiplash,” one person wrote.

“So the girlseses were brought into and connected with another man that is gone forever again? How sad for them,” a second penned.

“Poor girlses! They’re in every relationship with her and it’s been really unstable,” a third said.

Mobley Included Messer’s Daughters in the Proposal

Mobley gave each of Messer’s girls a ring after he proposed to their mother in Costa Rica.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be. A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life,” Messer wrote after he “proposed” to all four of them.

“Thank you for everything you do for us. @jaylan_mobley We love you to the ends of the earth,” she continued. “It’s just US 4L.”

Every post that contained pictures of Messer and Mobley has been scrubbed from both of their social media profiles.

Messer and Mobley Didn’t Reveal Why They Split

In a brief message posted to Instagram on October 11, Messer and Mobley announced they were breaking up but they didn’t say why. They had been dating for about a year when Mobley proposed.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” read the statement. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” it continued. “We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

Messer disabled the comments on the post, but it garnered more than 60,000 likes within an hour of being posted.

There weren’t any obvious hints that things weren’t working out. The couple last appeared at Cheyenne Floyd’s September 29 wedding and smiled for photos.

One picture showed Mobley kissing Messer’s hands and another had Mobley and Messer posing together in a phone booth.

On September 12, Mobley was “excited” to announce her home renovations. He planned to add a basketball court, pool and more add-ons to the home. They were working with architect Giancarlo Sanna, a designer who has a following of more than 19,000 on Instagram.

When suspicious fans pointed out that Messer’s name wasn’t on the deed to their house, Messer hit back at viewers, saying she trusted her partner.

“I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” Messer said on the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she said. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the new episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.