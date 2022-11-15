VIDEO: Leah Messer Reveals She Is ‘Scared’ of Her Daughters Getting Pregnant

Leah Messer recently opened up about teen pregnancy during a conversation with her twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer Talks to Her Daughters About Teen Pregnancy

In a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram page on Tuesday, November 15, Leah sat down with her two eldest daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, to have a candid chat about puberty.

Leah began the conversation by preparing her 12-year-old daughters for their new phase of life.

“Middle school [is] an awkward stage,” she told her daughters, who were hard at work painting pumpkins.

She continued. “Your bodies are changing. Hormones are changing. Life is changing.”

Leah then brought up her teen pregnancy, telling her daughters, “You guys are…three years away from the age I was when I had you guys.”

Leah welcomed twins Aliannah and Aleeah when she was still in high school.

In the November 15 video, Leah admitted she had fears surrounding her daughters getting pregnant at a young age.

“[It] scares me every single day because I would never want you guys to experience [that],” she told her daughters. “I want you guys to be able to pursue your education, pursue your dreams, and what you’re passionate about before having so much responsibility at a young age.”

The November 15 clip is not the first time the MTV star has spoken to her kids about teen pregnancy.

In the Tuesday, November 8 episode of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” Leah revealed that her daughters had brought up the subject before.

The conversation started because Leah and her ex Corey Simms were watching a “Teen Mom” clip in which Catelynn Baltierra revealed her little brother told her he wasn’t going to be like her and get pregnant as a teenager.

Leah then asked Corey if their daughters had ever said something like that to him.

“Do the girls say that to you?” she asked. “Never be like us and get pregnant at seventeen?”

After Corey said that the girls had never discussed the topic with him, Leah said she has had conversations about teen pregnancy with her daughters.

“They’re like, ‘I’m not going to be like you mom and get pregnant at seventeen,’” she said.

Leah Shares Family Photos on Instagram

Leah and her family are already feeling the holiday spirit! On November 13, Leah shared photos of her and her family wearing matching plaid pajamas on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Friendsgiving.”

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post, letting Leah know they loved the pictures.

“Love your family. Beautiful pictures ❤️❤️,” one follower wrote.

“Omg 😱 too GORGEOUS! The girls are growing up too fast 💛 beautiful just like their mama,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You and your girls are so beautiful,” a third user added.

Leah’s “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” co-star Ashley Jones also commented on the post, writing, “Your girls are growing so beautifully. Happy thanksgiving ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Leah Shirley Looks ‘So Much’ Like Amber Portwood in New Photo