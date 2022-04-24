VIDEO: Fans Worry for Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lux Amid Hospitalization

“Teen Mom” fans have expressed concern after Kailyn Lowry shared a video of her son, Lux, in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

The video was obtained by the “Teen Mom” fan account, @teenmomshaderoom_, and posted on April 23, 2022.

In the video, Lux can be heard singing a song from Disney’s “Encanto.” While he appeared to be wearing a baseball uniform and wearing a hospital tag on his wrist, it’s unclear what led to the hospitalization.

Some fans were concerned about Lux, writing things like, “He sounds sick in his voice” in the comments section of the Instagram video.

Others, however, were more confused about why Lowry chose to share the video in the first place. One user wrote on Instagram, “I don’t understand why some parents first thought when their kids are ill is let’s post it on social media.”

Another added, “I would just keep some things private, everyone doesn’t have good intentions and could pray or speak Ill against your child.”

A third corroborated those sentiments, writing, “Sorry but why record him?”

Lowry’s Court Case with Briana DeJesus

Lowry has had a difficult week. Not only did she lose her court battle against fellow “Teen Mom” star, Briana DeJesus, but her French bulldog, Gizmo, passed away, as well.

On April 18, 2022, Us Weekly reported that the defamation lawsuit between Lowry and her costar was dismissed in favor of DeJesus.

In a statement to Celebuzz, DeJesus simply stated, “I won.”

On her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly, Lowry later shared, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Celebuzz quoted the judge in the case as suggesting there was a lack of evidence in Lowry’s complaints. “Lowry’s claim that Soto’s source of the information that Lowry broke into the house (Mr. Lopez) was unreliable does little to establish that Soto knew, with a high degree of awareness, the claim was false,” he shared.

The judge added, “Even if the isolated statement regarding ‘breaking and entering’ can be considered defamatory, there is insufficient evidence to establish that Soto knew the statement was false at the time it was made.”

Lowry Lost Her Dog Gizmo

On April 22, 2022, Lowry sadly lost her dog, Gizmo.

In an Instagram story that is no longer active but was obtained by Reddit users, she wrote, “Gizmo crossed the rainbow bridge this morning.”

According to the Reddit thread, Lowry had the dog for ten years.





“Teen Mom 2” was there when Lowry lost her first dog, Bear, in 2019. MTV filmed the unfortunate event. As seen in the clip above, Lowry told her children, “We’re going to take Bear to the vet, and they’re going to give him a shot.”

Isaac, Lowry’s son, then asked, “He won’t be in pain anymore?”

“Yup,” Lowry answered. “He’s going to die peacefully, and then we’re not going to come home with him.”