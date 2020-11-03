Mackenzie Edwards Shuts Down Fans Who Attack Her Husband

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards clapped back after haters slammed her husband, Ryan Edwards, who has struggled with drug addiction. The incident occurred after a netizen inquired why Mackenzie wasn’t posting pictures of Ryan, as first noted by InTouch Weekly. A few fans got involved in the discussion, with Mackenzie getting the final word.

Last week Mackenzie posted a picture that showed her snuggling with their son, Jagger. “There’s no place like home,” she captioned the photo.

While most people commented on how cute mother-and-son looked together, one person wanted to know where Ryan was and why he hasn’t been posting to social media. “Why doesn’t Ryan post? Why no pics of him?” the netizen asked.

The comment led for some of Mackenzies fans to defend her and Ryan. “I don’t post my man up all the time. I don’t think it’s that strange. You’re just reaching for a reason to say something negative,” they wrote.

The original netizen who started the thread then claimed that Ryan was having issues. “No. He’s had a lot of problems,” the person claimed.

That’s when Mackenzie got involved. “Don’t we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any,” the mother-of-three said.

Ryan Hasnt Posted To Social Media Since 2018

The person wasn’t wrong about Ryan not being active on social media. His last post, which was about sobriety, was shared in July 2018.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up,” Ryan wrote at the time. “Each day is a struggle.”

“I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” he continued. “If you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to go SAMHSA.gov. Help is out there.

don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth.”

Ryan then went on to slam MTV and accuse them of casting him and Mackenzie in a bad light. “They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM. They want me to look angry, passive-aggressive, and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me,” he wrote. “I’m done taking their s*** and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie.”

Mackenzie Slammed Accusations She Was Abusing Drugs To Lose Weight

Mackenzie experienced weight loss after she became gluten-free and dairy-free after taking a food sensitivity test. Before that, she had been following the keto diet.

She blasted netizens who accused her of using drugs to supplement her weight loss. “I’m not ‘on’ anything,” she replied. “I eat right and work out. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no quick fix,” she told her follower in September, as cited by The Hollywood Gossip. “I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet, but nothing is a miracle fix.”

Mackenzie also denied getting plastic surgery. “LOL if I wanted plastic surgery I would get it. But I haven’t done that lol,” she wrote, adding that the only thing she’s done to change her appearance is getting lip injections.

READ NEXT: Mackenzie Standifer Responds To Plastic Surgery Accusations