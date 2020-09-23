Mackenzie Standifer Blasts Drug Use Claims After Weight Loss

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer was accused of using drugs by some viewers after showing off her slimmer figure. The star has previously said that switching from keto to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet, as well as working out four to five times a week, has resulted in her weight loss.

Mackenzie, 23, didn’t respond to the new accusations, which started to bubble after she posted a smoldering selfie on September 21. She previously dismantled the rumors when she showed off her new look in June. “I’m not ‘on’ anything,” she replied. “I eat right and work out. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no quick fix,” she told people, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. “I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet, but nothing is a miracle fix.”

Mackenzie previously revealed she took a break from social media because of people slamming her appearance and parenting. “To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she said, as noted by the publication. “I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant… I really can’t ever win.”

Mackenzie Celebrates Fall With a New Video

Even though Mackenzie has been skeptical of social media in the past, she took to Instagram for the third day in a row on September 23 to welcome the cooler weather and sharing an uplifting message, which read: “Be afraid and do it anyway.”

Mackenzie, who was in the car and wearing a black tank top, wished her followers a happy Wednesday on her Story. “It’s officially fall type of weather around here. It’s not too hot. It’s not too cold. It’s perfect motorcycle weather. If you know, you know.”

Mackenzie has also been active in the comment section on her page, often answering fan questions. Mackenzie often corrects people who incorrectly say she follows the keto diet. She switched to being gluten-free and dairy-free after she took a food sensitivity test. “[I] reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,” she told a fan in August, as noted by In Touch Weekly. She added that lifting “heavy weights” and “counting macros” has also helped her slim down.

To people who accused her of getting plastic surgery, she said she would do it if she wanted to, but she hasn’t gone under the knife. “LOL if I wanted plastic surgery I would get it. But I haven’t done that lol,” she wrote. The only thing Mackenzie did to artificially alter her appearance was get lip injections, which she most recently did in February.

Mackenzie Has Started To Share Uplifting Messages on Social Media

While partnering with Essential Water, Mackenzie has asked her 534,000 Instagram followers to find their motivation.

“What is your ‘why’?” she wrote on August 22. “Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in?”

“We all have to answer these questions,” the mother-of-three continued. “It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things. My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why.'”

