Teen Mom Star Takes Dig at Amber Portwood’s Parenting

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee liked a tweet that disparaged Amber Portwood’s parenting. The Indiana native has been struggling to maintain a relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah, who recently asked for some space from her mother.

“Leah [Amber’s daughter] and Bentley [Maci Bookout’s son] are the sweetest little human beings with a s***y a** parent,” the message read, as noted by The Sun. “I know the feel man felt it my whole life. I feel for them.”

That’s wasn’t the only message Mackenzie pressed like on. “Leah would cuss you AAAAAALL the way out if she heard you calling Kristina ‘awful,'” another tweet that slammed Amber read.

Earlier, Mackenzie had said she was “rooting” for Amber. “I’m rooting Amber on every single day. Mental health can rob us from who we truly are and is not a joke. Love ya amber #teenmomog,” she tweeted on April 13.

“Honestly, I’m just proud of all the moms on the show. Everyone was so strong this season,” she added in another message. “Through the good and the bad. Being vulnerable and open to a judgemental world is not easy. We are humans just like you #TeenMomOG @mtv.”

Amber Unleashed Rant Against Trolls

Amber, 30, is aware that not everyone thinks she’s the best mother. During one of her Instagram rants, she slammed trolls her criticized her and her parenting.

“You don’t penetrate my soul. You’re not gonna hurt me with what you say about my stuff,” she told her followers. “No one cares about what you’re saying. How about that… You’re not God. You’re not above God.”

During the live people told Amber she was making a fool of herself. “I’m not embarrassing myself. I’m telling the truth about mental health and mental illness. How is that embarrassing?” she told them. “We’ve been thrown away for centuries. Read my book that’s coming out.”

Amber Is Feuding With Her Ex & His Wife

Amber used to be on great terms with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina, but their relationship deteriorated after Leah pulled away from her mother. Leah has since claimed that Kristina is her real mother, which prompted Amber to lash out at her ex’s wife.

In an angry Instagram rant that has since been deleted, Amber accused Kristina of being an “opportunist” who was using her daughter for likes. Amber’s rage seemed to be prompted after Kristina posted a picture of Leah on her Instagram over Easter Sunday weekend.

Amber attempted to smear Kristina for now showing her eldest daughter on the MTV series or social media, but Kristina is not legally allowed to share her daughter’s likeness with the public because of the custody agreement she has with her ex, Gregory Anderson.

“I have one question for [Kristina]… How does it feel knowing she doesn’t have joint custody over her daughter the same as me because she chose this life over her?” Amber asked. “She has no excuse for that! Not one thing. She should be ashamed to even act like she’s a great mother.”

“She has no pictures of her own daughter on her Instagram,” Amber continued. “Honestly it’s sad. And I feel for her.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

