Mackenzie Edwards Explains Why She Let Ryan Drive High

It’s been five years since “Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards nodded off while driving to his impromptu wedding to Mackenzie Standifer in 2017. For one the first time, Standifer said she made a “bad decision.”

Standifer made the admission to a fan who brought up the incident on Instagram.

“Can I ask a series question? What made you go through marrying Ryan when he was so high? So high in fact he could have killed you both,” the fan wrote, according to a screenshot shared to Reddit.

“I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision,” Standifer wrote back. “I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

“ … It was very hard going through that, much less publicly!” Standifer said in another response, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I wasn’t even sure how to process what was happening much less my words to describe it. Rips my heart out looking back at everything! Feels like a lifetime ago! I feel like Ryan and I have a weight lifted completely off of our shoulders.”

Edwards is a recovering addict who has done at least three stints in rehab, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. He’s faced problems with the law because of his addiction, receiving a citation for “simple possession of heroin” in March 2017, The Ashley wrote. He was arrested in March 2018 and in August 2018 for charges related to his arrest from the previous year.

Standifer and Edwards have two children together: 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella. They both have older children from previous relationships, too. Standifer shares 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens, and Edwards welcomed his 13-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend, “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout.

The Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021 at Bookout’s request.

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to Standifer’s Admission

Fans on Reddit were split about Standifer’s answers. While some people agreed Standifer was young when the incident happened, others slammed her for the way she handled the incident.

At the “Teen Mom” reunion that year, Standifer read a letter to Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, and blamed Bookout for not telling her about Edwards’ drug addiction.

“We made peace with it aka I decided to write this piece of crap letter to put the blame on Maci and confront her on TV because I was embarrased for my husband who ain’t s***. Stfu Macktruck,” one person wrote.

“If a man coerced a woman into marriage, especially if she was under the influence of drugs, people would be shouting from the rooftops. But when Mack does it, it’s just another day in the Edwards household,” a second person said.

One of the most popular responses, with 90 upvotes, came from someone who supported Standifer. “I think this is an honest answer,” they said. “I’m 38 and did a lot of questionable things when I was younger, looking back now. Even as a mother 29. Idk I think that response was valid. Doesn’t mean I like her but 🤷‍♀️.”

Standifer Said It Was Bookout’s Responsibility to Tell Her About Edwards’ Addiction

Standifer penned a letter to Bookout — while Edwards was in rehab — at the 2017 reunion. She claimed Edwards could have died because Bookout neglected to tell her about Edwards’ addiction to heroin.

“Maci, you told me to my face, merely days after I had informed you about Ryan seeking help, that you had known about his problem since November,” she said aloud in a pre-written letter.

“That was 186 days; 400,464 hours; and 267,840 minutes that he could’ve died, and still, you said nothing,” Standifer said. “You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show.”

“Helping Ryan doesn’t mean talking about all of his problems on national television,” Standifer continued. “It means being supporting, not kicking someone when they’re down, and respecting the privacy that we all so graciously deserve.”