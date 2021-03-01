Mackenzie Accuses Maci of ‘Humiliating’ Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer accused Maci Bookout of “humiliating” and “exploiting” her husband, Ryan Edwards, in an open letter that was unearthed by a Redditor on February 28. Mackenzie originally penned the note for the Season 6 reunion in 2017, alleging it was Maci’s responsibility to tell the Edwards about Ryan’s heroin addiction.

“Maci, you told me to my face, merely days after I had informed you about Ryan seeking help, that you had known about his problem since November,” she said. “That was 186 days; 400,464 hours; and 267,840 minutes that he could’ve died, and still, you said nothing. You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show.”

Mackenzie continued: “Instead of solving the problem, or making an effort to solve it, you decided to humiliate Ryan, humiliate myself and his entire family, but more importantly, you’ve humiliated our children for years to come.”

“Helping Ryan doesn’t mean talking about all of his problems on national television,” she added. “It means being supporting, not kicking someone when they’re down, and respecting the privacy that we all so graciously deserve.”

Maci Didn’t Apologize to Mackenzie

If Mackenzie wanted an apology from Maci at the Season 6 reunion, she didn’t get one. The Tennessee native only had curt words for her ex’s partner, telling Mackenzie that if she wanted her life to be private she shouldn’t have signed up to be on a television show.

“I didn’t exploit you, your husband did,” Maci told her, as noted by People.

If anything, Maci said their relationship was even more strained after Mackenzie’s letter, telling host Dr. Drew Pinsky the note was “bulls**t.”

Back in 2017, MTV filmed Ryan nodding off while driving impaired to his impromptu wedding. At times, Mackenzie tapped Ryan while he was driving so he would stay awake and grabbed ahold of the wheel. Only Ryan’s parents attended the nuptials. It’s gone on to become one of the most memorable moments in the Teen Mom franchise.

Ryan, 33, has since been arrested several times, spent time in jail and rehab. Some fans suspect that Ryan is still abusing drugs based on his actions documented in recent Teen Mom OG episodes. He’s relatively inactive on social media, though his last Instagram post (from July 2018) was about remaining sober.

The Feud Has Continued to Escalate in 2021

The letter was written nearly four years ago, but things between Ryan, Maci and his family have not improved.

The Edwards have been feuding with Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney after 12-year-old Bentley distanced himself from his paternal family. The Edwards have blamed Maci for the boundaries Bentley set, with Mackenzie and Ryan calling her a “petty b****” on Teen Mom OG.

Both sides have been fighting with each other via social media, with Maci clapping back at Mackenzie after she indirectly accused Bentley of lying. They have already filmed the Season 9 reunion, but Mackenzie refused to face Maci.

“Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion,” Maci, 29, tweeted on February 26.

