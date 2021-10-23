‘Teen Mom’ Dad to Start OnlyFans With ‘Partial’ Nudity

“Teen Mom 2” alum Nathan Griffith — who shares a child with ex-girlfriend Jenelle Evans — announced was going to create an OnlyFans account. The North Carolina native created a poll to see if his followers would be interested. Though “112” people apparently said they didn’t want the father-of-one to go through it, he revealed his OnlyFans would be up by October 23, 2021.

“‘By multiple requests’ – lol thinking about doing an OnlyFans page… should I?” Griffith asked, per The Hollywood Gossip. “This will be about my fitness routine, daily eating, stupid things I do and not nudity- maybe partial, maybe not lol.”

Fifty percent of fans voted no, according to a screenshot posted by The Hollywood Gossip.

“Let’s get this started,” Griffith wrote via Instagram stories on October 22, 2021. “I am creating an OnlyFans page and it will be up today or early tomorrow. [The] survey was OVER OVER whelming with the haters being, well, haters. I had to block 112 fake accounts.”

Some fans flocked to Reddit, saying they weren’t sure why Evans’ ex was going through with the page.

“Lol he’s deranged,” one person said.

Others said they’ve already seen enough of Griffith’s body. Haven’t we all seen him in his bodybuilding bikini? There is nothing left to show us. You seen one johnson you’ve seen them all,” one wrote.

Some people argued Griffith would be earning money for his family. “Hey, if he pays his child support with what he earns, let him live,” they said, before adding, “I suspect he’ll just blow it on self-tanner and other dumb purchases.”

Griffith Wouldn’t Be the Only ‘Teen Mom’ Star With an OnlyFans

If Griffith goes through with creating an OnlyFans account, he wouldn’t be the first.

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham was only of the first to get started on the X-rated subscription page.

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus also posts photos of herself to OnlyFans. “Y’all, I made an OnlyFans lmao what do I do now????? How does this work???” she tweeted in March 2021, per The Sun. “FYI, this time I didn’t get rejected lmao.”

DeJesus revealed she would not be posing nude for the site.

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline also started an account on the subscription-based site. She charges $15 per month.

Kailyn Lowry Considered Sending Feet Pictures on OnlyFans

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry briefly had an OnlyFans account, she told “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley in August 2020, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. For the short time it was available, the mother-of-four charged $20 for a monthly subscription.

“I made an OnlyFans,” she told Chrisley, per The Ashley. “It’s like a private Instagram that people pay for…you make money on it…Someone I know, she got paid $100 for her feet pics. I would definitely send feet pics. I for sure am gonna send feet pics.”

Lowry, however, was afraid to post photos, considering the scandal that erupted when she posed nude next to a horse for a maternity shoot in Iceland while she was pregnant with 1-year-old son Creed.

“I never want a photographer to give me this idea and then tell me it’s amazing and have me post it,” she said on “Coffee Convos.”

