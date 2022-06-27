PHOTO: Fans Hype Up Leah Messer In New Group Pic

“Teen Mom” Leah Messer garnered praise from fans when she appeared in a new picture with her cast members.

Co-stars like Catelynn Baltierra and Briana DeJesus posted pictures from a group outing, where the cast of “The Next Chapter” gathered together in Florida.

Messer, 30, wore a pink baseball cap, cream off-the-shoulder shirt and jeans with cowboy boots. Fans who commented under Baltierra’s Instagram post hyped up Messer.

“Leah be getting thick since she got that new man. It looks so much better on her ❤️,” one person wrote, referring to her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

“I didn’t recognize Leah at first, another person said.

“Wait is that you @leahmesser you are looking amazing,” another wrote, tagging Messer in Baltierra’s post.

Baltierra didn’t add too many details about their rendezvous, but she said they had a good time.

“We had lots of fun,” she captioned the group photo. “Always a fun time with my girls ❤️,” she said in a second update.

DeJesus also posted about their time together, sharing a photo of all the “Teen Mom” girls sitting next to each other on an airboat. “Love u girls ❤️,” she said.

Also included on the trip were Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Jade Cline. Ashely Jones reportedly opted out of the getaway, and Mackenzie McKee said she was left out.

McKee Slammed MTV & Her Co-Stars For Leaving Her Out

McKee was not pleased when she found out she wasn’t included in the event.

“I’m an hour away and they act like I don’t even exist and can’t explain to my lawyer why. So that stings 🤣😭,” McKee tweeted.

McKee claimed MTV never told her she was fired.

“The only thing they tell my lawyer and I quote ‘nothing against her at all, the views are just in the toilet’ so we find things out on the internet which is a huge slap in my face,” she said in a since-deleted tweet, which was screeshotted by Teen Mom Tea.

In more tweets that were later removed by McKee — but obtained by Teen Mom Tea first — the Oklahoma native claimed MTV lied to her and accused them of being “unprofessional.”

“Then when my lawyer asked them why all the lies they simply replied ‘ were still deciding what to do with the show,” McKee said. “Mackenzie did nothing wrong the views are just in the toilet, but we will 100% keep you updated’ so without an update, I find out online. It’s just unprofessional.”

Messer Changed Her Smile

Since her teeth started to get stained, Messer revealed she opted to get veneers with Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I couldn’t be any happier with the results from this first appointment,” she said.

Messer first got veneers six years ago.

“I loved them but overtime they definitely started to stain, probably due to my forever love of coffee and tea 🤣 Thankfully I connected with @drdrewlyons_drjoyalyons at Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry,” she wrote.

Messer was thrilled with the results. “I was so excited and a little nervous but I couldn’t be any happier with the results from this first appointment,” she said. “Can’t wait to see my final results and share with all of you. Stay tuned!”