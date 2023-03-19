Roxanne DeJesus Claps Back at Fans Online

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season two finished airing on February 21, 2023, however, some fans are still reaching out to the stars on social media regarding the events of the season.

In a March 18 post, one “Teen Mom” fan page on Instagram shared two screenshots where cast member Roxanne DeJesus (mother of “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus) responded to fans who had something to say about her and Briana’s fight with cast members Ashley Jones and her mother Pastor Tea while on the “Family Reunion” trip in Bend, Oregon. Briana, Ashley, and both of their mothers were removed from the cast trip after the fight, in which Ashley spit on Briana and Briana threw a metal water bottle towards Ashley.

Roxanne DeJesus Told 1 Fan to ‘Write a Book’

One fan had a lot to say about Roxanne, writing on Instagram, “I don’t agree with the spitting part in all off this as that’s just disgusting but I also don’t think that it’s all Ashley n Teas fault either. Roxanne deliberately walked past bumping into Tea to start s*** n then denies it. They are all at fault for the drama that happened, so all four of them should be held accountable for their actions not just Ashley n Tea,” and Roxanne responded, telling them “Girl at this point write a book 🤷🏽‍♀️”.

The second fan comment was directed at cast members Catelynn Baltierra and Maci Bookout, who helped organize the cast trip. This user tagged Catelynn and Maci and wrote, “Why aren’t you opening your mouth when it comes to holding [Briana and Roxanne] accountable for their behaviour? They instigated the whole mess. I watched the footage multiple times to make sure what saw play out was accurate.” Roxanne responded to this fan, telling them not to spend all their time thinking about the show, writing, “If you had time to watch it multiple times. That’s weird. Why not try to do something productive with your time.”

Shenandoah Williams, the mother of Bar Smith (Ashley’s fiancé), commented on the “Teen Mom” fan page, writing, “I agree everyone should be held accountable and she told her write a book?:she hasn’t seen some of my comments lmao . Her response was short and child like. The comment was right short and to the point”. Shenandoah and Roxanne have a history online, with Roxanne once replying to Shenandoah on Twitter, writing, “Listen lady why don’t you go shove it where the sun don’t shine. No body got time for your tired ass!!! You wanna stay mad relevant no body care about you. Keep it moving”.

The DeJesuses Went on a Family Vacation

Roxanne and Briana recently came back from a Disney Cruise that brought them (along with Briana’s sister Brittany and Briana’s daughters, 11-year-old Nova and 5-year-old Stella) to Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Island, and The Bahamas. Briana shared photos of the vacation to her Instagram page, and took to Twitter to share about the scariest part of the vacation when the family of five climbed up Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica.

Stella is not afraid of anything. We climbed the dunns river falls in Jamaica and while nova and I are having a panic attack, shes climbing with joy😂😂😂 — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) March 17, 2023

Briana and her family try and go on a cruise each year, having gone on a Disney Cruise most recently in the Fall of 2021. In the Summer of 2022, DeJesus shared a photo of her two daughters on a Royal Caribbean Cruise.

