Photos & Videos Emerge of Ryan Edwards’ Destroyed Home Amidst Recent Arrests

New police bodycam footage has emerged that shows former “Teen Mom OG” star Ryan Edwards and his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards’ home completely trashed in the wake of Ryan’s recent arrests. The footage (obtained by the U.S. Sun) was captured on Friday, February 10, ahead of Ryan’s first arrest in 2023 for harassment and violating an order of protection that was in place for Mackenzie.

Mackenzie can be seen in the footage showing police through her Tennessee home as they assess the damages. Items are strewn about the home, including a toppled-over refrigerator and coffee table, while these two items and many others (including multiple walls throughout the home) are plastered with writing, some walls having full paragraphs with swear words and insults littered throughout. The headboard of Ryan and Mackenzie’s bed reads “sl**”.

While Ryan is a suspect in his home being destroyed, he denied the claims that he caused this destruction when he was arrested later that day, as shown in another piece of bodycam footage that shows him being arrested at his workplace.

After two subsequent arrests in March and April, Ryan is currently in jail with no bond awaiting his April 20 court date.

Ryan Edwards Handcuffed in Newly Uncovered Bodycam Footage

“I did not do that. I got evidence,” Ryan said in the video of him being arrested, saying it must have been “the person that is with [Mackenzie]” and claiming that the house was destroyed when he arrived there earlier in the day, and that he had proof in the form of his own camera footage.

Once Ryan was at the police car, the officer checked his pockets for any items, asking him, “I know you’re a heroin user, do you use needles?” (to which Ryan replied with an adamant “No!”) as she pulled a tin of chewing tobacco, his wallet, and other items out of his pockets.

One of the reasons Ryan was arrested at the time was because he went to his and Mackenzie’s house to pick up some of his belongings after being barred from seeing her or going to this house without an officer present as part of the terms of his order of protection.

While the Sun only released footage of police officers on the main floor of Ryan and Mackenzie’s home, they reported that the full footage shows broken windows, a flipped-over couch blocking the front door so that the police had to enter through the back, and a rifle out of its safe, which the police asked Mackenzie to secure.

The basement showed similar damage to furniture, cabinets, and children’s toys, but one thing the officers noted was left intact was Ryan’s belongings, including his tools and electronics.

“He didn’t destroy his stuff,” one officer said, with another replying, “Funny how that works, isn’t it?”

Fans Worried for Ryan Edwards’ Children & Wife After Footage Released

“Teen Mom” fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the newly released footage, and many expressed worry for Mackenzie as well as Ryan’s children Bently (14, with ex Maci Bookout), Jagger (4, with Mackenzie), and Stella (3, with Mackenzie) during this time.

“I hope he gets help. I hope Mackenzie and the kids are able to stay safe and as far away from him as possible. If you have anger issues please get help!!! It’s not fair to the rest of the world,” one Reddit user wrote in a discussion thread about the new footage.

“My heart breaks for Bentley the most. Stella and Jagger too. I have zero sympathy towards Ryan. He’s been given every chance. I hope mackenzie is safe with the babies. I hope this really does open his parents eyes and they don’t just bail him out of This mess. It’s seriously time to force him to do it himself,” another user commented.

“Those poor kids having all these videos circulating especially Bentley being old enough and his school mates being old enough to see this,” a third user added.

