Ryan Edwards Accused of Damaging Family Home With ‘Fecal Matter’ Odor: Report

“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards was suspected of damaging the Tennessee home he shared with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and their two children — 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella — according to a February 10 police report cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The reporting officer — Deputy Madyson Hazen — said the home was “completely destroyed,” and the master bedroom had an odor that was similar to feces, The Ashley wrote on March 22, after observing the police report from last month. “Deputies also observed the master bedroom had an odor consistent with fecal matter but nothing was located,” the police report said, according to The Ashely.

Appliances, walls, windows, furniture, and windows in the home were broken or ruined, but Edwards’ items and the children’s belongings remained untouched, the police report said.

Standifer obtained a restraining order against Edwards on February 9, the day before police wrote her home had been damaged, according to The Ashley and The Sun. She said they separated in January and filed for divorce on February 27 after six years of marriage, per In Touch.

When the officer arrived at the home on February 10, she observed personal belongings on the front lawn and some of the bedroom windows of the home had been broken, Hazen wrote in the police report, cited by The Ashley. Permanent markers, spray paint and paint were used to deface the inside of the home, the police report said, per the outlet.

“The refrigerator was tipped over and leaned against the counter, and the doors were open and had been written on in permanent marker. I observed a loaded AK-47 style rifle on the kitchen counter,” the report said, according to the publication. “The microwave had been spray painted blue, the dining room table was flipped over and had been spray painted with profanities, as had the patio window and other walls in the house. There was also writing in black marker on the walls.”

“A knife stuck into the wall holding a note,” the officer wrote, according to The Ashley, and “the couch had been placed upside down against the front door.”

The report didn’t say if Edwards admitted to the damage or denied it, The Ashley reported.

Edwards pleaded guilty to harassment and — as part of an agreement — the judge dismissed charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

After his arrests on February 10 and March 1, Edwards on probation, given a suspended 11-month 29-day sentence, and ordered to go to rehab for at least 45 days, per The Chattanooga Times Free Press. He must wear a GPS tracker, stay away from Standifer, may not post about her on social media, and is only permitted to speak to her if it’s about their children, the publication noted.

Edwards, 35, is best known for his appearance on MTV. He appeared on the first season of “16 and Pregnant” and then was a cast member of “Teen Mom OG” until he and Standifer were fired in 2021.

Edwards shares his eldest son, 14-year-old Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend and current “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout.

Fans Slammed Edwards

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were concerned when they read the police report, shared by The Ashley. Some people took the opportunity to mock Edwards, but others were worried about his actions. A thread about the incident garnered more than 400 upvotes and over 600 comments.

“I mean I knew it was bad but, dear god. The pure rage and energy to do all that damage is terrifying. Mack and the kids needs to get far away. I would not trust being in the same time zone as him,” read one popular comment.

“He’s f****** unhinged. He ruined a whole f****** house that I’m sure was worth at least 200k,” a second said.

“And the judge was just like “meh, go to rehab”. This is the work of a sociopath,” a third wrote.

Edwards Accused Standifer of Cheating on Him

Before his arrests, Edwards claimed Standifer had an affair.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless s*** this is one,” he wrote in the since-deleted message, per In Touch. “They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

He then briefly changed his Instagram profile to say — per In Touch — “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u.”

“How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on. Idk how u look at you’re self,” he wrote in a March 11 post, observed by Heavy, which has since been deleted.

According to the February 10 police report, cited by The Ashley, “Most of the graffiti on the walls were allegations of infidelity against Ms. Edwards,” the officer wrote. “Deputies observed a wedding photo hanging in the hallway had also been written on.”

Standifer has not publicly responded to the cheating allegations against her or the judge’s ruling in her estranged husband’s case.