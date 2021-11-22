Ryan Edwards Ordered to Pay Up in Lawsuit

“Teen Mom OG” alum Ryan Edwards was ordered to pay up in his lawsuit, The Sun wrote in an exclusive report.

According to the outlet, who cited court documents, Edwards was ordered to pay court costs from the case after both parties settled before their November 9, 2021, court date in Tennessee.

James and Janet Byrnes were suing the “Teen Mom OG” alum for nearly $300,000 — citing negligence — after they were involved in a 2018 car accident, according to court records referenced by The Sun.

The plaintiffs, who accused Edwards of negligence, agreed to pay accident costs and medical expenses, The Sun wrote, citing court documents.

The plaintiffs claimed Edwards “violently” hit them with his 2018 Ford pickup truck, the court filing alleged, according to the outlet.

“The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne’s head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window,” the complaint said, per The Sun.

Edwards Didn’t Publicly Address the Lawsuit

Edwards doesn’t often post on the internet, and when news about the lawsuit broke he didn’t stray from his typical social media behavior.

Edwards did, however, respond after he received backlash in October 2021 when his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, posted a photo of Edwards with their daughter, 1-year-old Stella.

“Pretty rare that we get 1 on 1 time with each of our kids… but when we do it’s perfect✨,” Standifer captioned the photo.

Before she eliminated responses for the post, internet trolls bombarded the comments section. They told Edwards he looked “like hell” and “rough,” The Sun noted.

The criticism resulted in an elicit response from the “Teen Mom OG” alum. “You dumb f****** got it all wrong,” Edwards said at the start of his diatribe, screenshots from fan page Teen Mom Chatter showed. “I’m just a s*** bag because I’m white and privileged. Y’all idiots don’t know s*** but what is on TV. You people are worthless cowards.”

Edwards Said Trolls Have Never Come Up to Him in Person

While Edwards acknowledged people go after him online, a real-life troll has never come up to him in person.

“10+ years I’ve never met one motherf***** to say one negative thing to my face,” Edwards wrote. “You think that with everything else going on in our country right now you would question the way you act because it’s the people like you who act like whining a** b****** that got us in this pathetic state.”

The father-of-three continued to lace into “Teen Mom” fans. “So next time you go to say some stupid s*** that you know nothing about… bite your tongue… the f*** off,” he said. “IT WILL HELP US ALL.”

Before calling it a day, Edwards paid homage to his wife. “…it will be the ppl like me and my wife and the other half of the ppl that would rather do something positive with their life that has to fix it,” he said, talking about the country.

