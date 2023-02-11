Ryan Edwards’ New Mugshot Gets ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Talking

“Teen Mom” fans had a lot to say after Ryan Edwards was arrested on Friday, February 10, 2023, in Hamilton County, Tennessee. A screenshot of his mugshot was posted to Reddit, sparking hundreds of comments from fans.

Edwards has a blank expression in the mugshot, with his head slightly tilted to one side. He’s wearing a navy blue shirt with orange stripes over the top of his shoulders.

One of the most popular comments was from a fan who suspected Edwards would go to treatment and get a new girlfriend. “Mack will be the new Maci, his youngest will be raised by their new stepfather, and Ryan will blame everyone but himself,” they said.

Others hoped Edwards would stay out of trouble. “This makes me sad. I just wish he could get his shit together for his kids’ sake,” one wrote.

Some predicted Edwards would evade personal responsibility, and blame Standifer. “Everything is literally going to be Mack’s fault from now on, instead of Maci’s,” they wrote.

Edwards and Standifer have been married since 2017.

MTV filmed him nodding off on the way to their wedding, with Standifer grabbing the wheel so Edwards didn’t veer off the road. He has been open about his addiction and has done several stints in rehab.

The couple has two children together, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

Edwards is also the father of 14-year-old Bentley, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout.

Edwards and Bookout have had a strained co-parenting relationship since Bentley was a baby, but Bookout had been working on letting go of the “animosity” she has toward him on season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which is currently airing.

Police Said Edwards Violated a Protection Order & Was in the Possession of Drugs

Police detained Edwards after they said he violated an order of protection that was taken out against him by his wife — Mackenzie Standifer — the day before, according to a press release issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Standifer, 26, went to the police on February 10 after Edwards, 35, posted an intimate picture of her to Instagram without her permission. It was a black-and-white photo that showed Standifer wearing a leather jacket without anything underneath.

Police said during that conversation, Standifer told them that Edwards had contacted her father on February 9, to say he would go to Standifer’s home to collect some personal items, which was a violation of the protection order, according to the press release.

Edwards already had an active warrant for harassment — with Standifer named as the victim — which was placed by the Chattanooga Police Department on February 8, 2023, per the press release shared by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Edwards at his job, and they said he was “in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” per the press release.

Edwards was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a petition to violate, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards’ bail was set at $5,000 and his court date was scheduled for March 30, 2023, according to a screenshot posted by Teen Mom Chatter, a “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram.

Edwards Accused Standifer of Cheating on Him

The day before his arrest, Edwards posted the revealing photo of Standifer — which has since been deleted — and claimed she had an affair.

“If you guys have ever seen a spineless s*** this is one,” he wrote, according to a screenshot shared to Reddit. “They take your money. Sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

He also changed his bio on Instagram to say: “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u.”

It was the second time he claimed his wife cheated.

Last week, Edwards left a comment under an Instagram photo that showed him and Standifer at a concert.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys,” he wrote, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don u know what happens when you lay with dogs? …wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction. Yea divorce is the right thing.”

Days later, he retracted the allegation and claimed he and Standifer were working on their marriage. “I was wrong. She isn’t that kind of person,” he told The Sun on January 30. “For a relationship, it’s a work in progress.”

Standifer hasn’t issued a public statement since the social media drama started, but some fans noticed that she dropped “wife” from her bio on Instagram.