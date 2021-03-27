Ryan Edwards’ Public Reaction to Being Fired From Teen Mom

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards issued a statement after he was fired from the MTV series. The Tennessee native — along with his parents Jen and Larry Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie — was dismissed from the reality TV show after an explosive showdown at the Season 9 reunion.

The Edwards family has been feuding with Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout about seeing their son, 12-year-old Bentley. The preteen said he wanted to distance himself from his biological father until they could work out their issues in therapy, but the Edwards blamed the strained relationship on Maci. Normally reserved on social media, Maci had been lashing out at Ryan and Mackenzie before they were fired on social media after they repeatedly referred to her as a “petty b****” on recent episodes.

As far as Teen Mom fans know, Ryan hasn’t held a job outside of appearing on the series but they don’t seem worried about money. Ryan said he’s working on building a garage. “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop,” he told The Sun.

Larry explained that Ryan was talented when it came to building dune buggies. “He fabricates buggies from the ground up. He would love to build buggies for people. Put row bars on them,” Larry said in an earlier interview with the publication. “Not many people do custom work like that. He’s very good at it. He’s got all the tools and machines.”

Mackenzie Said She Was Relieved They Got Fired

The Edwards already started to film for Season 10 of Teen Mom OG when they were told by producers they were getting put to the side. Maci reportedly wants to showcase other aspects of her life instead of the drama with her son’s paternal family. Even though they would be losing a source of income, Mackenzie said she was relieved to not have to deal with the show anymore.

“It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she told Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball. “I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

“The truth of the matter is [Maci] calls the shots here,” Mackenzie continued. “It’s her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”

Mackenzie told the blogger she’s getting her license in insurance soon and that they’ll be “fine.”

Ryan Told Bentley He Was Being ‘Lied To’

In previews for upcoming episodes, MTV cameras caught Ryan telling Bentley he was being “lied to.”

The next scene showed Bentley sitting down with Maci and his stepfather Taylor McKinney. “You can lead a horse to water,” Taylor says. “And then there are some horses you cant even lead to water,” Maci adds.

MTV also teased the hyped-up showdown between Larry and Taylor where Ryan’s father threatened to take Maci’s husband outside. “Ryan has never been there for him but y’all put it on Bentley,” he said. Larry then gets off the couch and approaches Taylor who also gets to his feet, but both Maci and Jen pull their husbands back.

Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

