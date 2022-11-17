PHOTOS: See How the Cast of ‘Teen Mom’ Has Changed Throughout the Years

The cast of “Teen Mom 2″ has come a long way since the show premiered in 2009. Over the last decade, the stars of the popular franchise have published books, started podcasts, and launched businesses.

On Thursday, November 17, a Reddit user shared side-by-side photos of the cast members to show how much the stars have changed over the years. One side of the pictures showed the cast as teenagers, while the other side featured more recent photos.

The Reddit user captioned the post, “Teen Mom 2: then and now.”

Throwback Photos: See How Much the Cast Has Grown

The first photo in the bunch featured two photos of Leah Messer. The photo on the left showed a teenage Leah holding her newborn twins Aliannah and Aleeah. The photo on the right featured a 2022 photo of Leah and her three daughters, Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn wearing matching pajamas. Leah had posted the photo on Instagram on November 13, 2022.

The next photo in the set featured a teenage Chelsea Houska holding her daughter Aubree on one side and a photo of Chelsea with her husband Cole DeBoer, whom she married in 2016, and their three children-Layne, Walker, and Watson on the other side.

The November 17 post also included side-by-side comparisons of five other “Teen Mom 2” stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jenelle Evans.

Where are the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Today?

For fans wondering what the cast of “Teen Mom 2” is up to today, don’t worry we have you covered.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer

Leah Messer is currently raising her three daughters in West Virginia. The “Teen Mom” star made headlines in October 2022 after she split from fiance Jaylan Mobley.

Messer announced the split in a since-deleted Instagram post on October 11.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she captioned the post, Heavy previously reported.

Rumors that Mobley had cheated on Messer during their relationship surfaced later that month.

An inside source revealed to The Sun in October that Leah had “material suggesting he was unfaithful.”

Messer and Jaylan have not confirmed nor denied the cheating rumors.

The Sun reached out to a rep for Messer and Mobley for further insight on the news.

According to the outlet, the representative told The Sun, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

Despite the drama, Messer is staying positive. On October 17, she addressed the rumors surrounding the break-up on Twitter, writing, “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Messer is currently starring on “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Chelsea Houska

Chelsea Houska made the decision to step away from “Teen Mom 2” in 2020 after appearing on the franchise for over a decade.

The mother-of-four announced her departure from the series in a November 2020 Instagram post. In the post, she thanked MTV and the “Teen Mom” crew for supporting her and her family.

Houska is set to star in a new HGTV show called “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which will premiere in the spring of 2023.

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry followed in Houska’s footsteps when she decided to step away from the franchise in 2022.

Lowry announced the news during the “Teen Mom 2” season 11 reunion.

“I think I need to move on,” she said on the reunion episode. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

Lowry is now focusing her attention on other projects. She currently hosts multiple podcasts and is a New York Times best-selling author.

Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus is currently raising her two daughters, Stella and Nova, in Florida.

After “Teen Mom 2” ended, DeJesus signed on to join the cast of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

In addition, she is also a cast member on “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Jade Cline

Jade Cline is currently engaged to long-term boyfriend Sean Austin. The couple shared the news with fans in a September 1 TikTok.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” Jade wrote in the caption. “So glad we [can finally] share this!” According to Us Weekly, the couple got engaged in July and kept it a secret for two months.

“[I’ll] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “We worked for this and [I’m] so proud of where we are. Love always prevails”

Cline currently stars on “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans made her return to the “Teen Mom” franchise on season 2 of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” in October 2022 after being fired from MTV in 2019.

According to Us Weekly, the North Carolina native was let go after an incident involving her husband David Eason. The outlet reported that Eason shot and killed Evans family dog.

During her time away from the franchise, Evans has been spending time with her kids in North Carolina and has continued to keep fans updated on her life through social media.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

