‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Think Kailyn Lowry Is Leaving the Show

Kailyn Lowry made her reality TV debut in 2010 on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” She later appeared on the spinoff show “Teen Mom 2” which premiered in 2011. Kailyn has been a cast member of the show since its inception, but in a recent Instagram Q&A Kailyn hinted she might be done filming the show.

Kailyn Hasn’t Filmed ‘Teen Mom 2’ in Three Months

In an October 11 Q&A posted to her Instagram story, Kailyn revealed that she hasn’t filmed “Teen Mom 2” in “about 3 months,” InTouch Weekly reported. Kailyn has been on the show for a decade, but her Instagram story left fans wondering if she is done with the reality show for good. During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Kailyn if she was filming new episodes for “Teen Mom 2.” The reality TV star answered definitively, “I am not,” The Sun reported.

A “Teen Mom” fan account weighed in on the rumors by posting a series of screenshots from the Instagram Q&A with the caption, “I think this upcoming season of teen mom is going to be Kail’s last season…just a prediction.” One of the screenshots the Instagram account posted shows Kailyn’s response to a fan who asked, “I feel like you quit the show & you are not telling us.” Kailyn responded to the question, writing, “I feel like I’ve been super open about this!?”

“Teen Mom 2” fans reacted to the prediction in the comments of the post. One Instagram user wrote, “My opinion she [doesn’t] want Chris on the show (she can’t control what he films or what MTV edits) so [she’s] quitting.” Chris is Kailyn’s ex, with whom she shares two sons, Creed and Lux. Another Instagram user wrote, “You are probably right. She has so many other streams of income anyway.”

Fans Think This Is the Reason Kailyn Might Be Leaving the Show

“Teen Mom 2” fans think MTV hiring Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, is the reason she is leaving the show. In a “Teen Mom 2” Reddit thread, a fan posted a screenshot from Kailyn’s Instagram Q&A, writing, “Rumor has it Kail quit TM2 over Chris filming?”

Fans of the show were quick to reply to the post with their thoughts on Kail’s rumored retirement. One Reddit user wrote, “I doubt she would [leave the show]. It would be a very bad financial decision for her. I could see her threatening to quit and going on ‘strike’ though.” Another user wrote, “I doubt she will give up the cash flow of MTV money. She buys and sells homes and vacations constantly. Her podcast isn’t her cash cow. She needs MTV/Teen Mom. She will not quit.”

Kailyn insisted that Chris Lopez joining the cast was not an issue for her. In an August 2021 Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Kailyn if she was upset about Chris joining the show, to which Kailyn replied, “I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does,” The Sun reported.

Kailyn Is a Published Author

“Teen Mom 2” isn’t Kailyn’s only stream of income. She is also a New York Times best-selling author, business owner, and podcast host. Kailyn published her first book, “Pride over Pity” in 2014. Since then, she has published three more books-including a coloring book and a children’s book titled “Love is Bubblegum.”

Kailyn also co-hosts two podcasts. She hosts “Coffee Convos” alongside fellow reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley. On the podcast, the two ladies chat about everything from television to life in the public eye. She also co-hosts the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” with “Teen Mom” star Vee Rivera which focuses on life as a working mom.