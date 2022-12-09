‘Teen Mom’ Star Jade Cline Shares Wedding Details

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd is preparing to relive her wedding day when it airs on next Tuesday’s finale of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”, but she isn’t the only one celebrating. Jade Cline announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sean Austin earlier this Fall, and this week she opened up to fans about some of her wedding plans in a Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Cline & Sean Austin’s Wedding is Going to Be ‘An Experience’

In a recent “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” scene, Cline and Austin stayed tight-lipped about their wedding plans during their daughter Kloie’s birthday dinner, with Cline telling her family, “It’s not gonna be just a normal wedding, it’s an experience”, but Cline is giving fans a little more information than that. The “Teen Mom” star already announced her wedding date to fans in a late October 2022 Instagram post, writing that she and Sean Austin plan on tying the knot on October 6, 2023. Also, when Cline’s engagement was first announced, the television personality shared that she wanted the ceremony to have a “Gothic Victorian kind of theme. Super elegant but def October vibes,” according to CBS8.

This week, Cline let even more slip during an Instagram story Q&A. The “Teen Mom” star got asked all different questions about her life and the show, but eventually, fans wanted to know everything about her wedding and the planning process. Cline shared that she and Austin are “soooo excited” with the planning so far, but that it can also get stressful. She also shared that her dad will be walking her down the aisle and that she and Austin will be writing their own vows. Cline doesn’t have a wedding dress yet, but she said she begins the search later this month.

One detail that Cline wouldn’t reveal? Which of her “Teen Mom” cast members would make the invite list.

Outside of talking about her wedding, fans also asked Cline why she remains friends with castmate Briana DeJesus, saying that DeJesus is toxic. Cline stood by her friend, telling fans, “The toxic narrative is played out… Bri has been a great friend to me for years. Loyal and always there… She will always be a dear friend no matter what.”

Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the Couple

While Jade Cline is excited about her upcoming wedding, some fans have reservations about Cline and fiancé Sean Austin’s relationship.

This week, a fan shared a comic to Reddit showing a man proposing and saying, “Would you do me the honor of taking on even more responsibilities while my life remains largely unchanged?”, and joking that that is how Austin proposed to Cline. While some fans hopped in the comments section to defend the couple, many fans agreed with the original poster.

“I really think Jade is making a big mistake. I know its Kloies dad and all that but I think she needs to move on from him,” one fan wrote, “She seems like she has ambitions and drive to get out of that life however, no one else in her seems to want to build her up except her Grammy.”

“It was him sitting at that table [at Kloie’s birthday dinner] correcting Jade saying not to give too much details and that their wedding is going to be ‘an experience’ all while unemployed and waiting on Jade and her [‘Teen Mom’] money to foot the bill… for me,” another fan added, calling out the scene from this week’s episode.

Despite some uncertainty, many fans still support the couple and believe in their relationship, with one fan saying, “I am proud of the progress he HAS made. He seems like a genuinely nice person to be around now that he is sober. I just hope he continues to make these positive changes in his life,” and another adding on YouTube that, “Sean is proof that people can change. And work through addiction to become the person they are truly meant to be. This is beautiful ❤️❤️”

