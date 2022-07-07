Kayla Sessler Shares ‘Mental Impact’ of Abortion

In a November 2021 episode of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” Kayla Sessler told MTV’s cameras: “So I’m pregnant again. I had just got my IUD removed because I was having severe anxiety from it. Getting off birth control made sense and the time and I wasn’t planning on getting pregnant again, especially since my relationship with Luke has been so rocky.”

She explained that abortion was the “healthiest” choice for her.

“It’s a really hard decision for me because — you know — obviously I already have two kids and abortion was always an option with them and it’s something I had considered and didn’t do it,” she said. “And now I’m so grateful that I didn’t make that decision for them because they’re my world. But I just really feel like I have to look at what’s best for the two kids I already have.”

On July 5, ahead of an all-new episode of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” Sessler spoke to Pop Culture about her abortion.

She told the outlet, “… it was really hard on me mentally. And [I was] wondering like, ‘What if I made another decision?'”

Sessler also opened up about recording the experience for a large fanbase, and where her relationship with Luke Davis is these days.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sessler Talks Filming With MTV

Discussing the mental impact of the abortion, Sessler told Pop Culture, “That was all very hard on me, just seeing the three of them interacting, because I just kept thinking like, ‘What if I made another decision?’ and, ‘What if I made the wrong decision?’ and just the mental impact and the guilt that it truly had on me,” she said. “So it was definitely a really, really hard and emotional season.”

Sessler added that the choice to film the experience was important.

“I see, especially now, abortion is such a hot topic and people are like, ‘Well, women shouldn’t use abortions as birth control,’ but I don’t think anyone’s using abortions as birth control. It’s completely traumatizing to go through.”

As far as Sessler’s relationship goes, she told Pop Culture that fans will have to wait and see where the two are these days.

“I think a lot of fans will really be surprised with how things with the season ended on the last episode, but there’s definitely a lot of ups and downs. I think when fans think they figured it out, there’s going to be another twist, unfortunately. So it’s just like … an emotional rollercoaster as far as our relationship this season.”

Fans Speculate Sessler’s Relationship Status

Fans, for one, believe that Sessler and her baby daddy, Davis, aren’t together anymore.

On the July 7 episode of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” Sessler told her friend, Annabelle, “After I got the abortion, things with me and Luke really went downhill.”

She added, “We’re technically together but we’re not doing anything a couple would do. We’re living together but we’re not intimate.”

Fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on Sessler’s situation.

One user wrote, “Once Luke told his family about Kayla and her ex it was a wrap for her with his mama and sister…they knew he cheated first (and more than once) but expected her to just forgive him.”

Another wrote, “Luke’s sister needs to relax. She keeps trying to fight Kayla as if Luke is her man and not her brother. Girl calm tf down.”