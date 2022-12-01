Vee Rivera Shares New Photos of Daughter Vivi

“Teen Mom 2” star Vee Rivera caught fans’ attention on Thursday, November 24, after she shared photos of her and her seven-year-old daughter Vivi on Instagram.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” host posted four photos of her and her daughter rocking their Thanksgiving day looks. Vee wore a white turtleneck and a brown skirt, while Vivi wore a beige dress with black heart detailing, a brown knit sweater vest, black leggings, and a small black crossbody purse.

Fans Share Their Thoughts on Thanksgiving Pictures

Fans gushed over Vee’s daughter in the comment section. Many fans could not believe how grown-up Vivi looked in the photos.

“She’s so beautiful 😍,” one follower commented.

“Wait when did she grow up? Happy Thanksgiving!” another follower wrote.

“She’s beautiful & growing up,” a third user added.

“She is beautiful just like you,” a fourth user chimed in.

Vee on Meeting Jo for the First Time

According to The Sun, Vee met her husband Jo Rivera on the set of his music video for his song “Unthinkable” in 2011.

The two welcomed their daughter Vivi in October 2015 and tied the knot in 2018.

During an October 2020 appearance on Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast “Coffee Convos,” Vee shared details about her first meeting with Jo, revealing she was attracted to him immediately.

“He just looked so tough and hood, a little bit, to me at the time,” Vee said about her now husband. “He had that little crazy a** attitude. So that kind of turned me on, I was like, ooo, he’s a little crazy.”

Vee told Kailyn and Lindsie that she was nervous about the music video gig and wanted to meet up with Jo before they started shooting.

“I hit him up, and I was like, ‘I really want to meet you, because I don’t want that to be the first time we meet and have it be awkward,’” she said.

The MTV star revealed that Jo agreed to meet her at his aunt’s baby shower in New Jersey.

“I remember Janet grabbing me and showing me off to everyone like I was already his girlfriend,” Vee said, recounting her first meeting with Jo.

According to Vee, her chemistry with Jo grew stronger on the day of the music video shoot. She told Kailyn and Lindsie she was “super nervous” filming the hotel scene, which required her to cuddle with Jo on a hotel room bed, but Jo made her feel at ease.

“I remember being really uncomfortable during the hotel scene, but then he looked at me and he was like, ‘I got you. You don’t have to be nervous,’” she said. “He was just giving me so many compliments and being super sweet.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

