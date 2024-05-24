‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Shares Wedding Details as Big Day Approaches

A fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” is getting ready to get married, and their wedding day may be closer than fans realize. Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb revealed their nuptials will take place in the fall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer Will Marry in the Fall in Oklahoma

Heringer talked with People about the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s wedding plans. In April, she revealed a wedding date was set and the nuptials would take place in Oklahoma. Now, she is sharing a bit more.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted that their wedding will be “intimate.” They decided to have their wedding in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because “It really was the place where our relationship blossomed and where we fell in love,” Heringer explained.

She admitted, “I think some of my friends thought I was crazy when I told them I was moving to Oklahoma, so I’m just excited to show them the life that Noah and I have been creating here and just how special Tulsa is!”

As the Statesman Journal shared, Heringer grew up in Oregon. Before moving to Oklahoma, she lived in California. Erb grew up in Tulsa, noted People, and they decided to start putting down roots there when she was ready to buy a home.

“We’re so excited to show our friends and family how special this place is to us and to highlight Tulsa as a city,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star said of having their wedding in Oklahoma.

Heringer added, “The venues we picked for our welcome party and wedding are some of the most special places in town and we just can’t wait to kick off the wedding celebrations!”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple’s Wedding Planning Has Kicked Into High Gear

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans are excited for Heringer and Erb to wed.

“As a Tulsa girl, I’m so excited to see where they get married. There’s some incredible venues here to pick from,” a fan wrote in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Another fan concurred, “Similar. Let’s go crash the wedding!”

Erb and Heringer first connected while filming season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They seemed like a solid couple throughout much of the season. However, they surprisingly split before the finale.

The two reconnected on their own and have been solid ever since. Erb proposed to Heringer in August 2023.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star previously shared that they were not rushing into hard-core wedding planning right after their engagement. They prioritized the intense process of remodeling the house she bought in Tulsa, for starters.

Since then, however, Heringer has shared glimpses of her wedding planning experience. A recent TikTok video showed a glimpse of the couple’s “Save the Date” cards, and she’s had a couple of days of trying on wedding gowns, as well.

Heringer and Erb recently shared the results of their engagement photo shoot on social media, too. In the caption of a May 15 TikTok post showing the photo shoot, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star teased, “Mr. and Mrs. Erb coming this fall.”