Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Share Significant Wedding Update

Wedding bells will ring relatively soon for “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.

The season 7 lovebirds did not end “Bachelor in Paradise” engaged, or even on good terms. However, they got back together off-screen and have been going great since then.

Erb and Heringer got engaged in August 2023 but they did not rush into planning their wedding. In recent social media updates, however, Heringer revealed that has changed. It seems they are in full-blown wedding-planning mode now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Set a Wedding Date

On April 9, Heringer revealed a huge wedding update on her Instagram page. “Mood because we finally have a date!! The countdown officially begins,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star gushed.

The photos Heringer included in her post were all from the night Erb proposed. The news they had picked a wedding date prompted an outpouring of love and support from Bachelor Nation.

“You did it,” raved Blake Moynes.

“Yay!!!! Can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️,” gushed Becca Kufrin.

Other franchise alums like Zac Clark, Emily Ferguson, Raven Gates, and Blake Horstmann also left congratulatory comments.

A fan wrote, “You 2 deserve all the happiness in the world!”

Another commented, “Yay! One of my favorite couples are getting married – so truly happy for you both! Can’t wait to see your wedding pictures! ♥️♥️”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Isn’t Planning a Huge Wedding

A few weeks before announcing they had set a wedding date, Heringer shared a few other planning updates. In a March 22 Instagram post, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star broke down where she and Erb were at with the wedding.

Heringer shared that they had a wedding planner. Because so many people had recommended going that route, they first did that before diving into other arrangements.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars plan to have a small wedding. Heringer said they were thinking they would invite between 50 to 75 people.

She noted that family members will take up a good chunk of the guest list. Heringer explained that Erb is one of 11 kids, and she is one of four. Heringer also said they were leaning towards getting married in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they live.

“A big reason why is it really is just home to Noah and I now,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained. She noted that Tulsa is where the pair’s relationship “really blossomed into what it is now,” and “it would just kind of be a full circle moment for us.”

Heringer Has Tried on Wedding Gowns

An April 2 Instagram post from Heringer featured her trying on wedding dresses in New York City. She noted the ones she showed were gowns she loved, but didn’t choose.

Heringer made some decisions about what she did and did not like in gowns. It didn’t sound as if she necessarily found “the one” during that outing. However, she got a great start on finding the perfect gown for her wedding day.

Erb commented, “I low key teared up 🥹 Beautiful bb 🤝 .” He also thanked fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Chelsea Vaughn for “making my life easier,” as it seems Vaughn is the one who took Heringer to try on the gowns.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans raved over the dresses. Vaughn commented, “Can confirm they are even more breathtaking on her [in real life].”

Although Heringer tried on a halter-style wedding gown and felt it didn’t suit her, many followers disagreed. One follower commented that she didn’t think any of them were quite right for Heringer, but that person seemed to be in the minority.

Someone else gushed, “That first one had my jaw on the floor, you look beautiful in all of them though!”