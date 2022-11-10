‘Bachelorette’ Star Gives Update After son’s Fever Spikes to 108

A former “Bachelorette” star is navigating a difficult situation as she manages her child’s illness. This time of year, it is quite common for kids to get sick, but in this case, the situation would surely have any parent feeling quite anxious.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ali Fedotowsky Manno’s Children Have Been Sick

On November 9, Ali Fedotowsky Manno took to her Instagram stories to share the details of her household’s health. She had previously revealed she had the flu, as did both of her children, Molly and Riley. The short video she shared in her stories on Wednesday afternoon showed both kids laying on the couch with cozy blankets covering them. It looked as if Molly was awake, and perhaps watching a television show or something similarly low-key. Riley, however, was sleeping.

“Little guy is still not feeling great but doing so so so much better than he was overnight, so I’m super thankful for that. And Molly is also improving but not great,” the former “Bachelorette” wrote.

In the next slide of her Instagram stories, Manno shared a video of a follower’s puppy and the hydration drink mix she promotes. The follower tagged Manno and the Instagram page of the hydration drink Manno promotes, and teased, “When you[r] pup licks his lips to clean hydration accelerator you know it’s delish!” In a text caption, Manno shared an update on her family’s health. “I’ve felt completely awful the last 24 hours. But seeing you guys post stories like this … brings a smile to my face!” Just an hour or so after that video post, however, Manno shared a kid update that sounded pretty scary.

The Next Morning Started Out Better After an Unsettling Evening

A Wednesday evening Instagram story of the “Bachelorette” star’s read, “Earlier today I thought he was getting so much better and then his fever spiked to 108 after a nap. It was terrifying. Grateful going to bed with him tonight with his fever under control and his little hand in mine.” Manno noted it was 7:40 pm when she filmed the short video, and it showed Riley holding his mom’s hand as he slept.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “There’s probably no cause for alarm if your child has a fever but is responsive.” Based on what Manno shared, it did not appear that Riley was very responsive throughout the day on Wednesday. Mayo Clinic also noted that for adults, any fever over 103 degrees Fahrenheit is high enough to call a health care provider. For toddlers, the threshold is slightly lower at 102 degrees. Manno previously shared Riley sometimes gets high fevers, but 108 is understandably nerve-wracking with any child. It appeared Manno took a wait-and-see approach with her 4-year-old son in this car, and it seems to have worked.

Thursday morning, Manno shared some data from her Oura ring. “I was in bed for 12 ½ hours last night and slept for almost 11 ½ hours. I think my body is telling me it needs rest.” She added, “But I’m feeling a tiny bit better this morning. And the kids fevers are under control with medicine.” “The Bachelorette” fans will probably be closely watching Manno’s Instagram stories for further updates on the family’s recovery, especially poor Riley after that scary fever.