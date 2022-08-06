Why Ex Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky, Feels ‘Lucky to Have Had Cancer’

It’s not often you hear people say something positive about cancer. However, ex-bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is the exception. In a July 30, 2022 interview with Insider, the mother of two talked about how her diagnosis of skin cancer five years ago has changed her outlook on life, and the way she cares for her children.

“It sounds silly to say I feel lucky to have had cancer, but I do” she told the outlet. “I caught it early, when the cancer could be removed during an outpatient appointment. After that, I started using my platform to teach people about the importance of skin health.”

Ali’s Story

Fedotowsky-Manno told Insider that around five years ago, she noticed a spot on her stomach that concerned her. She went to the doctor and was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma (BBC), which is the most common type of skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF). The SCF website explains that “BCC most often occurs when DNA damage from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or indoor tanning triggers changes in basal cells in the outermost layer of skin (epidermis), resulting in uncontrolled growth.”

The 37-year-old shared with Us Weekly, “It’s not life threatening when you catch it that early, but still, even hearing the word ‘cancer’ is scary. No matter how treatable it is, it’s still a scary word to hear. I mean, when the words came out of his mouth, my stomach dropped … because I had no idea what it was.”

The season six Bachelorette told Insider that she grew up during a time when tanning, and looking good, took priority over skin health. She would go to the tanning salon twice a week, and she never gave skin cancer a serious thought. That all changed, however, when she got her diagnosis.

“Now I’m meticulous about sun protection for me and my kids. On the rare occasion that I forget to apply sunscreen, my 6-year-old, Molly, will remind me before we leave the house. I love that she’s prioritizing skin protection from childhood” Fedotowsky-Manno revealed to Insider.

According to Us Weekly, Fedotowsky-Manno is active in “encouraging fans to stay vigilant about their skincare with the help of the American Cancer Society.”

A Winding Road to Happiness

Bachelor Nation fans may recall that Ali first came into the public eye on pilot, Jake Pavelka’s season of “The Bachelor” (season 14). She left the show on her own accord in week six because she was worried about losing her job. But she had already won over the hearts of America. As such, she was cast as “The Bachelorette” in 2010, where she got engaged to Roberto Martinez. Their engagement lasted about a year and a half before they called it quits.

Although the Massachusetts native did not find lasting love on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” she eventually met and married radio personality, Kevin Manno. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and have since had two children: their daughter Molly, mentioned above, and their 4-year-old son, Riley.

Ali told Us Weekly in 2018, “I’d like to think that I would’ve met my husband regardless of the show, but the truth is if I had never gone on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, I’m not sure I would have!” The blonde beauty met her husband when she was hosting her travel show “1st Look,” where Manno was part of the crew.

Fedotowsky-Manno expressed to Insider, “Right now, I’m at this magical parenting stage where I’ve passed through the physical exhaustion of the infant years, but I’m not yet at the mentally taxing preteen and teen years. I want to savor these moments.”

