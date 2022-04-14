Are Andrew Spencer & Teddi Wright Dating?

Fans fell in love with Andrew Spencer when he made his reality television debut on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Although things didn’t work out between Spencer and Thurston, fans were hopeful that Spencer would find his happily ever after, and many looked forward to seeing him in paradise on an upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” While the show is in limbo and Spencer’s potential invitation hasn’t officially been dropped in the mail just yet, rumors about his love life have been red hot in Bachelor Nation.

It seems as though several fans shipped Spencer with Teddi Wright, a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” One person who thinks they’d be a good match? Spencer’s cousin and former “Bachelorette” suitor Clay Harbor.

“Sooo Teddy I have this cousin…” Harbor tweeted on January 10, 2022. After Wright was sent home by Echard, rumors that she and Spencer were talking started circulating. But are the two an item?

Wright Previously Said That She Thinks Spencer Is ‘Cute’

During an interview with Us Weekly that was conducted behind-the-scenes at the “Women Tell All” taping, Wright shared her feelings on the Bachelor Nation dating pool.

“There’s so many men [from Bachelor Nation] that I think are cute,” she told the outlet. She admitted that she didn’t watch Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” so she isn’t familiar with the guys on that particular season — but she may have her eye on one guy in particular.

“Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all. I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive,” Wright told Us Weekly.

Spencer sat down for a chat with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, and was asked about Wright.

“What’s up with you and Halle Berry? Your Halle Berry… Teddi… how are y’all doing?” Johnson asked Spencer on the March 31, 2022, episode of the “Talking it Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. Spencer couldn’t help but laugh.

“I have not met Teddi yet,” Spencer confirmed. “But I’ve heard great things about her, obviously. She’s one of the girls that I’m definitely looking to see on the beach if she were to go or I were to go,” he said, hinting at an interest in both Wright and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“As far as that goes, that’s all rumors,” Spencer said, smiling. “There’s nothing going on between us. I heard a couple of things that people were saying that we were dating outside of the show, which is not true,” he added.

Abasolo asked Spencer if there’s anyone else he’d be interested in getting to know in Mexico — if “Bachelor in Paradise” ends up being a thing for him.

“I’ve said the couple names already that come to mind, but I think there’s been a couple I think I might add. The three main ones on his list are Wright, Serene Russell, and Eliza Isichei.

