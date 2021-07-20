How Katie Thurston Feels About Andrew Spencer Potentially Becoming ‘The Bachelor’

Will Andrew Spencer become the next “Bachelor“?

After being sent home in an emotional end to his journey to find love on “The Bachelorette” on Monday, July 19, 2021, Andrew has left Bachelor Nation hoping that he gets his time in the spotlight. Andrew was easily a frontrunner all season, but didn’t quite make it to Hometown Dates, despite what appeared to be good chemistry and a solid bond between him and Katie Thurston.

Fans have been expressing their sadness after saying goodbye to Andrew, a professional football player who lives in Chicago (and in Vienna, Austria, during the football season). While he won’t be joining the singles in Mexico for the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” many are hoping that his career with the franchise isn’t over — and it sounds like Katie is totally on board with that idea.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Hope That Andrew Is Cast as the Next ‘Bachelor’ & Katie Does, Too

Fans took to social media after watching Andrew get sent home during the Monday, July 19, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette.” Many expressed sadness and shock over the elimination, but others have been ready to hear an announcement from the franchise that would see Andrew handing out roses later this year.

Andrew’s Instagram is filled with comments from “Bachelorette” fans begging for him to become the next “Bachelor” star.

There’s one comment in particular, however, that got the attention of many. Katie actually commented on Andrew’s latest IG post with the hashtag “#AndrewforBachelor.” The comment has been liked more than 2,300 times at the time of this writing.

There does seem to be a good amount of people who do not want Andrew to be the next “Bachelor,” as evidenced by this Reddit thread. Many pointed out that Andrew’s past tweets — which you can read about here — basically make him someone whom they would not enjoy seeing on a journey to find love.

Andrew Penned a Heartfelt Tribute on Instagram Following His ‘Bachelorette’ Exit

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Andrew took to Instagram to reflect on his time on “The Bachelorette” and to thank Katie for the opportunity to get to know her.

“Thankful to be able to put smiles on faces and share a variety of different feels to you all. I’ve never claimed to be a perfect man nor do i expect to win everyone’s approval. I only seek to touch the hearts of few with my life experiences and joyful love. What you saw is 1000% ME. Maybe minus some of the tears.. they put something in the water there in [New Mexico] I hope i represented my momma along with family and friends well and hope i continued to improve the way black men on this show are viewed,” Andrew wrote.

“Katie thank you for reassuring my belief in love. Your strength as a woman set the tone for 30 men to be open and vulnerable something not easily done for men. And for that it brought the guys in the house closer and some to being really good friends of mine. You and I shared many real conversations coupled with real romance that sparked discussions in living rooms and left some smitten over our connection. So lastly (British voice) Hello love, i am truly thankful for you allowing me to experience your type of love,” he added, concluding with a plea for Bachelor Nation to simply call him “Andrew” rather than “Andrew S.” now.

It’s unknown if Andrew is even in the running to become the next “Bachelor” or if production has reached out to him about potentially inking a deal. Other possibilities from Katie’s season would include Michael Allio and Greg Grippo if they don’t end up engaged to Katie in the end.

