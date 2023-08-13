EXCLUSIVE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Talks Life Post-‘Bachelor’ & Partnership That Helps Students

Former “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. teamed up with Advance Auto Parts for their “Fuel Ride to College” program. The campaign, which was launched on August 7 and closes on August 18, will provide 10 incoming college freshmen with Shell gasoline for the duration of their 4-year undergraduate career. An additional 20 participating members of the class of 2027 will also be presented with a $100 gift card for Advance Auto Parts. The form for the sweepstakes is available at AAPFuelRide.com.

Luyendyk spoke to Heavy.com about his new partnership. The auto racing driver explained that he decided to team up with Advance Auto Parts “because [he] feel[s] like this is a great program” for college students.

“I think that a lot of college students struggle with how they are going to pay for gas and this is pretty cool, so Advance Auto Parts is giving away 10 college freshman ‘A Fuel ride to College,’ which is four years of Shell gasoline, so those 10 students won’t have to pay for any gas for their entire college experience. And I think that is a pretty awesome gift to give,” said the “Bachelor” personality.

He stated that he is well aware of the “financial strain” of paying for gas “to get to class” for those enrolled in college. He shared that when he was a community college student while pursuing his racing career, he “was commuting to college and also commuting to a racing school which was 45 minutes away.” The reality television personality shared that while “gas was a dollar a gallon,” it was still “such a big expense” as a young adult.

“I think there is a lot of college freshman that are struggling to pay for class and books and, you know, they really do need a reliable car and way to get to class, so it’s pretty cool. So if they head over to AAPFuelRide.com, you can register up ’til August 18th and they will pick 10 winners from that and they will get fuel for their entire college career,” said Luyendyk.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Revealed if He Would Like to Return to Reality Television

During his interview with Heavy.com, Luyendyk, who currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, and their three children, Alessi, Senna, and Lux, discussed potentially returning to reality television. As fans are aware, the former professional race car driver appeared in season 22 of “The Bachelor” and season 8 of “The Bachelorette.” Despite being a well-known personality from “The Bachelor,” Luyendyk suggested he is not interested in hosting any of the ABC franchise’s shows.

“I don’t think I would host, you know, I think that I would do some other reality shows, I don’t think — I would come on and give advice or something like that but I think hosting, I think I’d leave that to the experts,” said Luyendyk.

The father of three also shared that he does not want to appear on another popular ABC reality series – “Dancing with the Stars.”

“When I became the ‘Bachelor,’ I said I do not want to do ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ they asked me … that’s kind of like one of the things, you’re the Bachelor, and then after that if you are popular, you’re probably going to do ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ But I never wanted to do it, because for me, I’m not good at dancing, and I don’t think I’m going to get much better, even with the best instructor in the world, and I really don’t want to wear sequins. I don’t want to look like a figure skater, you know. It’s not my look,” explained Luyendyk with a laugh.

Luyendyk also clarified that he would like to star alongside his wife on a reality television series if the opportunity arose.

“That’s the thing I would love to do next if I do get offered that. It would be cool to do something together,” said the former “Bachelor” star.

He noted, however, that traveling for a reality television series may prove difficult as he and his wife do not want to be separated from their children for a long period.

“It would have to be something that is a little flexible with that. But yeah, I think it would be really fun to do something because I feel like it would be great for people to see a different side of Lauren and it would just be fun to to yeah, have a series, I don’t know it would be — I would love to do like an ‘Amazing Race,’ or a show like that,” said the former “Bachelor” star.

While they may not yet be starring in another reality series, the Luyendyks have a new endeavor. The father of three noted that he and his wife launched an app called DUO: Dates Unlike Others, which aims to assist couples with their date nights.

“We decided to launch the app because we realized that a lot of couples get into sort of the parenting role and they don’t really take the time for each other and the relationship suffers,” said Luyendyk.

The real estate broker stated that he and his wife have managed to prioritize their relationship, despite having to balance various responsibilities.

“Lauren and I really believe that our relationship is almost like a pyramid, we’re at the top, and everything is good, it trickles down to the family, so we really make dating a priority and the app is all centered around, you know, date inspiration, and also the ability for us to plan dates for you. And we really feel like quality time with each other can do wonders for a relationship, especially with couples who are really busy,” stated Luyendyk.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shared Why He Believed He & His Wife Have a Strong Relationship

Luyendyk shared that he believes he and his wife have had a longer relationship than most “Bachelor” couples because they “are really good at communicating.” He noted that he has “learned a lot from” Lauren, who studied psychology in college. In addition, Luyendyk stated that she is an excellent wife and mother.

Luyendyk also referenced that he and his wife, who he met during “Bachelor” season 22, received backlash from fans of the franchise. As viewers may remember, Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of season 22. However, he ended the relationship and later got engaged to his now-wife during the season 22 “After the Final Rose” episode, which premiered in March 2018.

Luyendyk explained that he believed the initial criticism he and Lauren faced ended up benefiting their relationship.

“I think after our season ended it was a little bit of a us versus the world, kind of mentality, and I think that actually brought us closer together, I think if we would have had a traditional ending, we probably would have not been as close after the show,” stated the 41-year-old.

While “The Bachelor” did give Luyendyk a wife and family, he shared he did experience some uncomfortable moments because of the show. He revealed that his “worst date” occurred with one of the contestants during the production of “The Bachelor” season 22. He also shared he had “a little bit of a stalker situation” after he filmed “The Bachelorette” in 2012.

“I was like racing all the time, and I had this person that was following me, which is endearing at first and then it got to be a little weird, but then she kind of disappeared, thankfully. So hopefully she’s not listening,” quipped Luyendyk with a laugh.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gave Advice to Future ‘Bachelor’ Stars

While speaking to Heavy, Luyendyk offered advice to future stars of the franchise. He shared that he believed “Bachelor” personalities should not be “afraid to stand up for yourself” when filming the show.

“I feel like there were moments where I needed something, you know, whether it’s more time with someone, or I was uncomfortable doing something, and I could have stood up for myself a little bit more and been a little bit more demanding,” stated Luyendyk.

The reality television personality also shared he is looking forward to the upcoming spin-off series, “Golden Bachelor,” which will focus on older contestants. Luyendyk shared he believed the show “sounds like a great concept” and will likely tune in.

“I’ve always thought it would be a great idea, and I just can’t wait to see kind of the dynamic between the contestants and to see if they make it a little bit more classy or how they are going to approach the season,” shared the father of three.

In addition, Luyendyk revealed that he would be supportive if his children followed his footsteps and starred in a reality television series.

“I think that we would be really hypocritical, if we said ‘Don’t go on The Bachelor,’ because that’s how we met, and it really worked for us, so we’re obviously one of the lucky few, but yeah, I think it would be fun if that’s something they would want to pursue, then we would definitely not hold them back,” stated Luyendyk.