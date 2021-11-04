Are Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Luyendyk Having Another Baby?

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed twins, Lux and Senna, back in June 2021. The couple, who met on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” are now parents to three children, as the twins joined big sister Alessi, making the Luyendyks a part of five.

Back when Lauren was pregnant, she told Heavy that she and Arie were open to having a fourth child together. “We are going to take it one step at a time and see how life is with three kids. We are open to the idea of having a fourth though,” she said.

It seems, however, that Arie and Lauren are stopping at four. In fact, Arie has decided to get a vasectomy. The former auto racing driver revealed the decision during a chat with Ashley Iaconetti on the “Almost Famous” podcast. The title of the episode? “The Big Snip.”

Arie Decided to Get a Vasectomy After Traveling to Hawaii With His Brood

Before welcoming Lux and Senna into their lives, Arie and Lauren bought a home in Maui.

“We chose Maui, because we got married there and have some of our favorite memories there together! We also think it’s a great place to raise kids due to the laid back way of life,” Lauren previously told Heavy. She explained that they planned to leave their home in Arizona to live in Hawaii for a few months out of the year.

Well, the first trip to Hawaii happened when the twins were just 2-months-old — and it was a lot. “We had 12 checked bags,” Arie said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It was just exhausting, but they all did really good. Just prepare for the worst, and then, if it’s not terrible or a complete nightmare, you think, ‘Oh, we did it! It wasn’t that bad!'” he said, laughing.

“We decided, as a couple, three is enough. I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK,” Arie added.

Arie Says ‘Girls Are So Much More Work’

Arie and Lauren have two girls and one boy, but Arie said there is absolutely a difference between raising the them.

“Our boy Lux, he’s just so easy and sweet,” Arie told Ashley. “Our girl, Senna, she just wants to be held all the time,” Arie explained. “This season of life very difficult. As a new parent of twins, it’s tough. I never realized how tough it would be, but it’s tough,” he added.

Arie and Lauren do a great job showing the world their family on social media — and they really do make it look easy, but it seems they won’t be adding any more babies to their household — and they seem confident in that decision.

As for more trips to Hawaii, well, hopefully it’s easier as the twins get a little older!

