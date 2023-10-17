‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Navigates ‘Whirlwind’ Big Move

Former “The Bachelor” winner Hannah Ann Sluss is making a big move. She previously relocated to Indiana to be near her fiance, football player Jake Funk, and she just revealed she relocated again.

Sluss appeared on season 24 of “The Bachelor,” led by Peter Weber, which aired in early 2020. She received Weber’s final rose, and a proposal, but the engagement was short-lived. Long before the season finale aired, Weber broke off the engagement.

As Us Weekly detailed, during the “After the Final Rose” special, Sluss told Weber, “You took away my first engagement.” She shared, “All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me [their] whole heart like I’m giving to them.”

Sluss also told Weber, “Looking back at it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown.”

As Bachelor Nation fans may recall, Weber was first on “The Bachelorette” with Brown, and she eliminated him after the overnight dates.

During his season of “The Bachelor,” Weber had developed strong feelings for Madison Prewett. She left, though, and during the “After the Final Rose,” he voiced a desire to reunite with Prewett. Their reunion did not last long, either.

After the end of her engagement with Weber, Sluss focused on moving forward. She quietly started dating Funk after the two first connected via TikTok, Sluss told People.

The relationship between Funk and Sluss got serious rather quickly and the couple went public with their romance in February 2022. An engagement came a year later.

Due to Funk’s football career, the couple has had to move a couple of times now. Sluss just revealed the latest via her TikTok page.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Pushed Through Moving on Short Notice

The former “Bachelor” winner recently shared via TikTok she was hurriedly preparing a move. “24hrs to pack and leave.. it was a lot but I’m so proud of myself for getting it all done 😅 back home we go! 🐬🧡 ”

Sluss explained that she had loved her time in Indiana, but the move ultimately was “really exciting for me because I have a house down there.” As excited as she was, the process had her stressed out as well.

People detailed that the move came because Funk’s time with the Indianapolis Colts just ended. Now Funk’s team is the Miami Dolphins. Sluss admitted, “It’s been a whirlwind” of the quick move.

When they first started dating, both Funk and Sluss lived in Los Angeles, California. His NFL profile page indicates he played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and 2022 and he eventually landed with the Colts. Now, he’s joining the Dolphins.

Returning to Florida Is a Thrill for Hannah Ann Sluss

Prior to relocating to Indiana, Sluss and Funk had already left California and moved to Florida. “The Bachelor” star told Bachelor Nation, “It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made!”

Sluss said she and Funk were “10000x happier here being back on the east coast close to family and friends.” As much as she loved Florida, she acknowledged she loved Indiana too. She did move to Indiana, and now, is back to calling Florida home again.

Moving in such a rush may have had Sluss a bit flustered, but she told People that Funk is “a really good constant in my life… all the things you’d want in a man.” In her TikTok video, she pointed out, “This whole NFL experience has really taught me to be able to adapt and to be okay with change and really embrace it and make the most out of it.”

Wedding plans are in the works, “The Bachelor” alum detailed. “It’s going to be next year, next off-season.” She revealed, “All the main things are booked up and we’re really excited. It’s going to be a destination wedding, at a place that’s really special to us.”