‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Devastating Loss: ‘You’ll Live on Through Me Forever’

A former star from “The Bachelor” recently took to social media to share news of a difficult loss within his family. Franchise fans got to know Peter Weber and his family well during his time on “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” and now they are stepping up to lend their support as the Weber family bids a heartbreaking farewell to a beloved family pet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peter Weber’s Dog Tripp Died

On January 5, Weber took to his Instagram page to break the news. “Trippy, having you by my side for the last 18 and a half years has been the most precious gift of my life,” the former “Bachelor” wrote in his caption. The video he included was a montage of moments from the family dog’s long life with them, which included his mom, dad, and brother. The pup spent time in Chicago, Illinois when Weber lived there for a while after “The Bachelor,” and both Dustin Kendrick and Weber’s renewed flame Kelley Flanagan popped up in the montage.

“The memories I have with you will be something I’ll cherish in my heart every day till I get to see you again Bubba,” Weber’s caption continued. “The story of a boy and his dog is one of the greatest stories out there and I’m so incredibly lucky to have had my story with you,” the “Bachelor” star continued. Weber also promised Tripp would “live on through me forever.”

‘Bachelor Nation’ Mourned Alongside Weber

In August 2022, Weber posted a couple of shots of Tripp on Instagram and asked everybody to wish him a happy 18th birthday. It’s clear “The Bachelor” star and the dog had been besties for many years, as even Weber’s mom jokingly commented, “I love my Grandson” about the dog. When he revealed Tripp’s death, “Bachelor Nation” stepped up to lend their support.

“Love my two boys,” wrote Flanagan.

“Sorry brother trippy was 1 of a kind,” added former “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Clay Harbor.

“Tripp loved me the most with McDonald’s in my hands and I’m okay with that. Such a good boy!” detailed Kendrick.

Naturally, Weber’s family members added notes in the comments section too. Weber’s brother noted he’d love Tripp forever, and his mother declared the dog “The Goodest of the Good” mentioning that was something Weber himself had frequently said about Tripp. “He was your twin! You both shared a beautiful relationship! That Zest for Life! My heart is broken but I know one day we will all see that beautiful smile and wagging tail again,” she added. Weber’s father commented too, admitting he was “having trouble writing this with so many tears in my eyes.” The family patriarch also explained, “He lived for you and because of your love for him he lived such a long purposeful life.”

Quite a few fans from “The Bachelor” added supportive comments, too.

“Wow! This hit me hard and I didn’t know Tripp. I feel your pain, they are family to us,” one note read.

“Bless Tripp’s heart and soul for protecting and loving you all these years,” someone else shared.