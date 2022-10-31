‘Bachelor’ Star Weds & Gushes ‘It’s Like Heaven Knew I Needed You’

Over the weekend, a former “Bachelor” star got married in a grand event. Madison Prewett almost found love with Peter Weber during his season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, but the romance never really took off in the real world. She later started dating Grant Troutt, and now they are husband and wife. “Bachelor Nation” was well represented at the 400-guest event and fans will not want to miss the scoop on this wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison Prewett Wed Grant Troutt at His Family’s Texas Home

As People detailed, Prewett and Troutt quietly dated for about five months before going “Instagram Official” on May 5. Troutt proposed to Prewett on August 31, and they tied the knot on October 29. The groom’s father is the founder of Excel Communications, a long-distance phone company, which he sold to Teleglobe in 1998 for $3.5 billion, noted Forbes. The family patriarch has a net worth of $1.5 billion, and Forbes shared the family lives in a seven-bedroom home in Dallas, Texas that covers nearly 17,000 square feet and is worth an estimated $17.4 million.

The Troutt home was the setting for the 400-guest wedding, and Prewett told People it was the perfect location. “We chose this location because it’s unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much.” She explained she always wanted a brief engagement along with a fall wedding, so the weekend event “couldn’t be more perfect.”

Prewett had two maids of honor as well as six bridesmaids, and she wore a Nardoes Design custom bridal gown. The same designer created all the bride’s ensembles for the weekend events. “The Bachelor” star walked down the aisle to NewSong’s “When God Made You,” and the duo Caleb and Kelsey sand during Prewett and Troutt’s wedding ceremony.

Jordan Kahn took care of music during the reception, and the newlyweds danced to Brandon Lake’s “Set of 2” for their first dance. The menu for the evening included herb-roasted chicken and beef tenderloin, and the couple chose an exquisite cake that was white with gold details, per Prewett’s vision. An artist also did a live painting of the bride and groom during the reception.

The Guest List Included Many ‘Bachelor Nation’ Personalities

Quite a few people from “The Bachelor” franchise attended Prewett and Troutt’s wedding. While her former flame Weber wasn’t there, many of the ladies from his season were. Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, Victoria Paul, Kelley Flanagan, Mykenna Dorn, Sydney Hightower Warner, and Natasha Parker were some of the former contestants who were there celebrating. In addition, several “Bachelor Nation” personalities from outside Weber’s season attended as well. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were there, as were Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke.

The extravagant wedding prompted plenty of commentary among “The Bachelor” fans online, including multiple threads on Reddit. There were comments on the menu, the guest list, and the wedding dresses, naturally. In addition, a long veil Prewett wore in some photos that had “Worth the Wait” embroidered on it garnered quite a bit of attention as wel.

“So many bach girls at Madi’s wedding. Love the friendships,” gushed one fan.

“That wedding honestly looked like a DREAM,” added another.

“The ‘worth the wait’ veil is truly heinous. I’m sorry,” critiqued someone.

“I have to agree. Regardless of the implications it’s just not cute. The font was ugly and it took away from how pretty she looks. The veil wore her,” another critic of the veil detailed.

I’m shocked at how much I love her dress and the wedding as a whole,” someone else shared.

The newlyweds will honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and “Bachelor Nation” fans can likely expect plenty of additional wedding-related social media content once Prewett and Troutt return home.