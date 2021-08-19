Is Bachelor in Paradise Fake? Lance Bass Reveals What He Saw

Lance Bass is speaking out about the love connections that take place on “Bachelor in Paradise” — and he’s revealing if they are real or made for TV.

In a new interview, Bass — who is one of several rotating guest hosts to helm “Paradise” this season in the aftermath of longtime host Chris Harrison’s departure from the franchise after nearly 20 years as rose master — admitted that he was “surprised” by some of the things he witnessed after flying to Sayulita, Mexico, to film with the cast of the ABC dating show.

Here’s what the “Bachelor in Paradise” guest host said:

Bass Admitted He Went on the Show With the Assumption That the Cast Members Would Be Acting

Bass, 42, admitted that he was surprised by the cast members — who are mostly rejected contestants from prior seasons of the “Bachelor” franchise — because he went on to the show assuming everyone would be acting.

“I was surprised to see how real everything was, because, you know, those shows can probably get very heavily produced,” Bass told Us Weekly. “[I thought,] ‘They’ve been on the franchise before, it’s like they come in kind of like actors.’ Like, ‘OK, I know what y’all need. Let’s do this.’”

Instead, the ‘NSync band member was stunned to see the returning franchise stars “come in guns-a-blazing” for a second chance at finding love on reality TV.

“I mean, it is just so real,” Bass said. “I did not realize that you could really start falling for someone so quickly when you’re put in a setting like that.”

Bass also fan-boyed a bit as he saw familiar sites such as the “Bachelor in Paradise” tiki bar and the beaches where past couples fell in love on the rose-filled reality show.

“I was like a kid in a candy store walking around,” he said. “I was just, like, [a] super-deep fan that first few hours.”

Bass’ Predecessor Had a Different Opinion About What Went On in ‘Paradise’

In addition to Bass, comedian David Spade, rapper Lil Jon, and actor Tituss Burgess all guest-hosted “Bachelor in Paradise” this season. Spade, who hosted the season premiere episode, seemed less enamored by the process.

The 57-year-old comic, who is known for poking fun at “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants on social media, told the Aspen Times that the Mexican resort was infested with crabs and he hinted that the filming locale was a less than ideal place to find love. The “Joe Dirt” actor also claimed there was a lot of downtime during filming.

“I would go out, do my opening remarks, and then I’d lay low while they basically were out there getting heatstroke,” Spade told the outlet. “Then I would walk out and say, ‘Hey, gather round, we’re going to do a rose ceremony. How did your date go? Did you make out?’ All that stuff.”

Spade admitted that he didn’t want to be a “hosty-host” and mostly just wanted “to make fun of the show” during his two-episode stint.

